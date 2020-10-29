A Guide to Replacing the Windshield Wipers and Buying New Ones

3 Toyota Fans Beware, Suzuki's Across Doppelganger Is Costlier Than a RAV4 Prime

2 How Compact Can You Go Is Not a Real Question for VW New Beetle Pickup Camper

1 Custom Defender D110 Should Soon Visit The Palisades With Red Brembos and LS3

More on this:

This Unique Suzuki GSX400 Keeps Things Looking Rad

The entity we’re seeing here is the very definition of rugged. 7 photos



The donor is put in motion by a four-stroke DOHC parallel-twin powerplant that boasts a respectable compression ratio of 10.5:1. This nasty animal hosts two Mikuni BS34SS carburetors and a displacement of 398cc. It is perfectly capable of delivering up to 44 hp at 9,500 rpm, along with 27 pound-feet (36 Nm) of twisting force at 8,000 revs.



A six-speed constant mesh transmission hands the engine’s power over to the rear 18-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive. As a result, the GSX400 is honored with a generous top speed of 98 mph (158 kph). Furthermore, this bad boy will run the quarter mile in 15.2 seconds without breaking a sweat.



As to Capêlos Garage’s one-off superstar, the bike was stripped naked of its plastic bodywork, leaving the fuel tank’s inner layer completely exposed. The gas tank was treated to a brass filler cap that stands in stark contrast to its raw alloy texture, while a loop-style subframe and unique side panels were built from scratch.



GSX400’s fresh subframe supports a handsome single-seater leather saddle, as well as a neat taillight unit and new turn signals that round out the cosmetic goodness. Furthermore, the stock airbox was discarded to make way for pod filters and a pair of reverse megaphone mufflers were attached to the exhaust system. The Mikuni carbs were recalibrated to suit the aforementioned upgrades.



Lastly, the motorcycle’s frame, its wheels and the majority of its powertrain items were all enveloped in a stealthy black finish. All things considered, Capêlos’ beast won’t be mistaken for a standard Suzuki GSX400 anytime soon! Capêlos Garage hails from the spectacular Portuguese city of Porto. Ever since its foundation, the workshop developed a plethora of fascinating bespoke creatures that’ll have just about any moto-loving petrolhead truly lost for words. For a clear demonstration of their abilities, we’ll be taking a minute to examine CG’s achievements on a menacing Suzuki GSX400-based piece of machinery.The donor is put in motion by a four-strokeparallel-twin powerplant that boasts a respectable compression ratio of 10.5:1. This nasty animal hosts two Mikuni BS34SS carburetors and a displacement of 398cc. It is perfectly capable of delivering up to 44 hp at 9,500 rpm, along with 27 pound-feet (36 Nm) of twisting force at 8,000 revs.A six-speed constant mesh transmission hands the engine’s power over to the rear 18-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive. As a result, the GSX400 is honored with a generous top speed of 98 mph (158 kph). Furthermore, this bad boy will run the quarter mile in 15.2 seconds without breaking a sweat.As to Capêlos Garage’s one-off superstar, the bike was stripped naked of its plastic bodywork, leaving the fuel tank’s inner layer completely exposed. The gas tank was treated to a brass filler cap that stands in stark contrast to its raw alloy texture, while a loop-style subframe and unique side panels were built from scratch.GSX400’s fresh subframe supports a handsome single-seater leather saddle, as well as a neat taillight unit and new turn signals that round out the cosmetic goodness. Furthermore, the stock airbox was discarded to make way for pod filters and a pair of reverse megaphone mufflers were attached to the exhaust system. The Mikuni carbs were recalibrated to suit the aforementioned upgrades.Lastly, the motorcycle’s frame, its wheels and the majority of its powertrain items were all enveloped in a stealthy black finish. All things considered, Capêlos’ beast won’t be mistaken for a standard Suzuki GSX400 anytime soon!