This Unique Ship Is a Floating Museum, Flaunts Pieces Worth Over $4 Million

There are numerous cruise ships setting sail these days, but none of them can claim to be a floating museum that showcases unique art pieces. For those who love artistic experiences and high-class music performance, the next-generation Rotterdam would be the perfect choice. 7 photos



Curated by YSA Design from Oslo, and ArtLink from London, the collection is comprised of 2,645 pieces. Their value ranges from $500 to $620,000 – the most



This museum at sea is also a modern one since the works that are showcased represent a wide variety of media, from painting and sculpture to photography, illustration, and prints. The artists who were selected come from almost 40 different countries, but most of them are from the Netherlands, the U.S., and the UK.



Built by the Italian shipyard Fincantieri, and carrying 2,668 guests, the Rotterdam VII is the 11th ship in the company’s fleet. As its name suggests, it’s the newest build in a series of ships that dates back to the 19th century. In 1872, the first Rotterdam accomplished its maiden voyage from the Netherlands to New York, which is when the Holland America Line company was established. The first one to sail on a transatlantic crossing was the Rotterdam V, also named The Grande Dame, in 1959.



This new Rotterdam is also a tribute to the previous vessels, with several historical paintings



Apart from being a floating art gallery, this cruise ship also claims to offer the best live music at sea, with a remarkable genre range, including chamber music.

