This Unique Cargo VTOL Moves at the Byron Airport in California

Elroy Air is among the successful eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) manufacturers that have secured major customers for their aircraft. It’s not betting on flying passenger taxis, but on cargo eVTOLs that can make a difference in humanitarian operations.
The first thing that stands out about the Chaparral is the weird-looking pod tightly fitted under its belly. That’s a special cargo pod that was also designed by the Elroy Air team in San Francisco, California. Unlike most VTOLs designed to carry goods, which are still loaded like conventional aircraft, carrying them inside their cabins, the Chaparral takes things to the next level.
This is achieved through a remarkable level of automation. This unique pod (that’s described as being lightweight and aerodynamic) is pre-loaded by the personnel, but then picked-up autonomously by the VTOL, before it takes off. When it lands, the Chaparral then safely deposits the cargo pod, picks up another, and takes to the sky again. How long does this take? Just minutes, according to the builder.
This cargo VTOL is supposed to make express shipping with fewer emissions possible. What’s interesting is that it acts more like an element of a carefully-designed autonomous logistics system. Although it’s configured for autonomous operations, it can also be piloted remotely, in order to comply with current regulations.
Equipped with a hybrid-electric powertrain, the C1 Chaparral claims the ability to carry up to 500 lbs (226 kg) of cargo over 300 miles (482 km). And it already got the attention of major players such as FedEx, NASA, and USAF, which proves how versatile this VTOL concept with a cargo pod is.
This versatility got Elroy Air $2 billion worth of orders for its innovative hybrid VTOL, in a variety of sectors, including humanitarian missions. The most recent customer is LCI, a Libra Group subsidiary, who has committed to purchasing 40 units of the C1 Chaparral for humanitarian delivery services.
The next step is to focus on full-scale testing, both on the ground and in the sky. This is why the startup has moved its flight test facility to the Byron Airport in California. Testing will be done using the company’s custom mobile ground control station (GCS) that’s equipped with viewport windows, and a rooftop observation deck. Inside, it’s packed with technology for radio system monitoring, weather monitoring, and datalink control.
In addition to this, the startup has leased a hangar at the same airport, which boasts not only enough space for large aircraft, but also a large work area with desks for the team of engineers, and high-speed connectivity. This is where multiple C1 Chaparrals can be stored for testing, thanks to the VTOL’s special mechanism that allows wing stowing.
Over the next period, Elroy Air will continue to test its innovative VTOL.
Over the next period, Elroy Air will continue to test its innovative VTOL.