This Unblemished 1976 Honda GL1000 Gold Wing Looks as If It Forgot to Age

Seeing a neglected motorcycle is heartbreaking, but a well-kept machine like this GL1000 will always fill our souls with pure joy. 37 photos



When the engine purrs at 7,500 spins per minute, a peak horsepower figure of 82 ponies will be routed to the rear wheel via an enclosed driveshaft. On the other hand, a torque output of 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) is what you’ll experience at approximately 5,500 revs. Upon reaching the ground, this force enables the



Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks and a pair of preload-adjustable shock absorbers, while stopping power comes from dual 232 mm (9.1 inches) brake discs up front and a single 250 mm (9.8 inches) rotor down south. Finally, the bike’s wheelbase measures 1,545 mm (60.8 inches).



Right, let’s be a bit more specific; this ‘76 MY Gold Wing sports aluminum D.I.D rims, Dunlop rubber and a fresh layer of Candy Antares Red paintwork. In terms of mileage, the predator’s five-digit analog odometer indicates that it’s just a few rides shy of 31k miles (50,000 km). Since we’ve now told you everything there is to know about this creature, it’s time to get to the point.



As you're reading these paragraphs, the GL1000 is searching for a new home on Bring A Trailer, where it will be listed at no reserve for another six days (until Tuesday, October 19). If you'd like to see it parked in your driveway, you'll be pleased to learn that something in the neighborhood of 5,500 bucks will be enough to surpass the current bid, which is placed at $5,000 for the time being.

