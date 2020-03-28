Blind Racer Dan Parker Is Building a 2008 C6 Corvette to Set New Speed Record

This Ultra-Widebody Supra Is 8 Inches Wider Than the Stock 2020 Toyota GR Supra

HKS may not be an aerodynamic enhancements company, but one-offs such as this bad boy here are helping the Japanese outfit gain popularity with the aftermarket crowd as well as a little bit of publicity. The broad-shouldered Supra has surfaced once again thanks to an 18-minute clip uploaded by Hoonigan AutoFocus.Developed from the get-go as a street-legal concept car, the Japanese sports car with Bavarian underpinnings further boasts a drop-in filter, downpipe exhaust system, and a different calibration for the engine control unit. HKS USA started off with the 2020 model year Supra with the inline-six turbo, the BMW plant that cranks out 335 ponies and 365 torques. For 2021, Toyota offers a little more than that.The Z4 M40i specification of the B58 develops 382 horsepower , and unfortunately for European customers, this version of the 3.0-liter engine doesn’t comply with the emissions standards of the Old Continent. The S58 from M models isn’t expected to be featured in a future iteration of the Supra, though 503 ponies are surely fun.Turning our attention back to the HKS USA Supra, the car develops 70 horsepower more than stock at the wheels. Upgraded brakes and adjustable springs are also featured, yet HKS USA simply couldn’t make a case for functional air vents.Remember when chief engineer Tada-san said that the aftermarket can easily cut some holes into the fake vents of the Supra? Considering that not even HKS USA did it on a concept that’s supposed to be as wild as the Supra can get, it’s more than obvious that Toyota didn’t think these design elements past the design part.On an ending note, how does it drive? Backing up from a parking spot presents the first quirk of the one-off project, namely the mounting brackets of the wing cut into the reversing camera’s peripherals. As for the driving part per se, “this thing is crazy” pretty much sums it up.