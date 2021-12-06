5 MV Agusta Gets Into the e-Mobility Game With the AMO Premium e-Bikes

This Ultra-Rare MV Agusta F4CC Has Race-Spec Pirelli Tires and 161 Miles on the Counter

You’re basically looking at the motorcycle equivalent of a high-end luxobarge. 23 photos



Besides the motorcycle itself, those who purchased this exotic marvel also received a Trussardi leather jacket and a special-edition timepiece from Swiss brand Girard-Perregaux. Underneath its carbon fiber bodywork, the



When its titanium crankshaft turns at about 12,000 rpm, the fuel-injected mill can deliver up to 200 raging ponies, while a peak torque output of 92 pound-feet (125 Nm) will be summoned at 9,000 spins. This force reaches the bike’s chain-driven rear Marchesini hoop by means of a six-speed transmission, leading to an insane top speed of 195 mph (314 kph).



A chromium-molybdenum trellis skeleton holds everything in place, and its front end rests on beefy 50 mm (two-inch) inverted Marzocchi forks. On the other hand, rear suspension duties are taken good care of by a race-spec Sachs monoshock and a single-sided magnesium alloy swingarm.



Agusta’s rarity features dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) brake discs up north and a single 210 mm (8.3 inches) module at six o’clock, all of which are paired with four-piston Brembo calipers. If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t have a problem with spending supercar money on a two-wheeler, then this is your lucky day!



