This Ultra-Rare 2008 Ducati Desmosedici RR Has a Negligible 2,500 Miles on the Clock

Happiness can actually be bought, but it isn’t cheap by any stretch of the imagination.
The ferocious Ducati Desmosedici RR (aka D16RR) is the sort of machine that most mere mortals can only dream of riding. About fifteen years ago, Bologna’s monstrosity saw a limited production run of just 1,500 copies, 300 of which have been delivered to the United States. Underneath its voluptuous bodywork lies a beastly 989cc V4 engine that’s paired with a dry slipper clutch and a six-speed gearbox.
Boasting dual gear-driven camshafts, sixteen desmodromic valves and a compression ratio of 13.5:1, the liquid-cooled mill is good for up to 200 hp at a hair-raising 13,800 rpm. In the neighborhood of 10,500 spins per minute, this nasty animal will go about spawning as much as 85 pound-feet (116 Nm) of twisting force. The oomph is fed to the rear forged magnesium wheel through a drive chain.
Ultimately, this whole ordeal can launch Ducati’s missile past the quarter-mile mark in 10.1 seconds, to then hit a terrifying top speed of 190 mph (306 kph). Weighing in at 377 pounds (171 kg) on an empty stomach, the Italian rarity features a modest fuel capacity of four gallons (15 liters).
Its powertrain hardware is embraced by a tubular steel trellis frame, which sits on a full suite of Ohlins suspension goodies. At the front, you’ll find a pair of 43 mm (1.7 inches) gas-pressurized FG353P forks, while the rear end flaunts a single PRXB shock absorber. Braking duties are handled by dual 330 mm (13 inches) floating discs up north and a 240 mm (9.4 inches) unit at the opposite pole.
The 2008 MY Desmosedici RR pictured above shows a little over 2,500 miles (4,000 km) on the odometer, and it’s currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions. At the moment, the top bidder is willing to spend about 40 grand on Ducati’s juggernaut, but this amount doesn’t quite meet the reserve. If you think you can do better, be sure to place your bid by tomorrow afternoon (February 23), as that’s when the auction will end.
