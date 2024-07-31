This Ultra-Compact French Tiny House Is a Masterclass in Contemporary Minimalism

A tiny house can often be the perfect choice when it comes to spending time regularly in a favorite vacation spot. It's much cozier than standard RVs and also more affordable and easy to maintain compared to conventional housing. This lovely vacation home on wheels built in a gorgeous location nestled in Provence is a great example of contemporary minimalism from the eco-tourism perspective: it's truly tiny, sustainable, and wonderfully comfortable.
Plume is an eco-aware tiny house company based in a stunning location close to the mountain as well as the sea in the popular Provence. Atelier du Mas stands out among its beautiful creations as one of the tiniest, most compact homes on wheels. It's not about the length (most Plume tiny homes boast a six-meter/19.6 feet length) but about the height. The adorable Atelier du Mas is only 3.5 meters tall (11.4 feet), and that's mainly because it did not require one or two lofts.
Unlike the other Plume builds, which were specifically designed for long-term accommodation and maximum functionality, the chic Atelier du Mas was destined right from the start to be used only as a simple yet cozy vacation home for two people. This makes things much easier in terms of space efficiency and functionality, also allowing greater creative freedom.
The small transition area from the elevated bedroom to the kitchen houses a compact breakfast bar with two bar stools and a rustic-style bench instead of a classic sofa. The main pieces of furniture were also strategically placed in order to take full advantage of the stunning views and abundant natural light. It may be small, but the Atelier du Mas flaunts a spectacular oversized window that completely changes the ambiance.
More than a typical tiny house window, this stunning portal connecting those inside with the natural surroundings at all times was specifically meant to turn this house on wheels into a delightful observation lounge. The owner, Marie, wanted this tiny vacation home to become one with the environment. More specifically, a superb garden enriched by a renowned gardener with specific Mediterranean species adapted to the local climate. The Atelier du Mas blends in with the nature surrounding it and, through this lovely oversized window, opens a portal that seems to obliterate the fine line between the inside and outside.
This clever design ensures the perfect panoramic view from any spot inside the house, particularly the "bedroom" area, the breakfast bar, and the lounge nook. An adorable compact kitchen recreates the cozy ambiance of a traditional home with simple appliances such as a gas two-burner stove, an oven, and a mini fridge. Storage comes in the form of traditional drawers and rustic floating shelves.
Style-wise, one of the most remarkable things about this charming design is the cohesive, perfectly balanced mix of color and texture within the overall layout. Almost all the furniture items seem to become one with the walls and the floors because of the similar shade and natural wood finish. Black accents like the window frames and the kitchen countertop and sink are the only contrasting elements that add vibrancy and a fresh, contemporary touch. There are no violent pops of color or clashing elements; the overall visual impression is one of Zen peacefulness, harmony, and nature-inspired simplicity.
A locally-made waterless toilet was integrated along with an 80 x 80 cm (2.6 feet) shower and a simple sink without additional storage. The photovoltaic system also powers a dedicated ventilation system for the waterless toilet – a smart blend of contemporary functionality and renewable energy.
Outside the home, a classic vacation setup with a large awning, a swimming pool, and outdoor furniture expands the home's main living area, inviting guests to spend more time in nature. Atelier du Mas is a perfect way to enjoy the Provence paradise in full harmony with the environment, and it's also a timeless source of inspiration for anyone ready to rethink the concept of luxury and reconnect with nature.
The Atelier du Mas was also specifically meant to combine comfort with sustainability, which is in line with the increasingly popular "green luxury" trend. The ultra-minimalist open-space layout keeps things simple and very practical at the same time. The elevated two-person bed doubles as a main storage area for the home's photovoltaic system and water tank. Comfort, clutter-free elegance, and storage are all intertwined in a space-saving solution.
It was this gorgeous window extending almost from wall to wall that inspired the name of this tiny house because it resembled a traditional workshop ("atelier") look. Wife, mother, and a successful marketing professional, Marie bought a beautiful old property in Provence and turned it into an eco-tourism location for guests from all over the world. The adorable Atelier du Mas is an important part of the Mas des Ecoliers project.
A rustic wood-burning stove was added in the corner to keep things cozy during chilly days without taking up any of the already-limited lounge space. Behind a sliding wooden door (that also blends in with the walls), Atelier du Mas reveals a minimalistic setup with basic appliances and a tiny window for ventilation.
