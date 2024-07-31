This Ultra-Compact French Tiny House Is a Masterclass in Contemporary Minimalism

23 photos Photo: SARL Plume

A tiny house can often be the perfect choice when it comes to spending time regularly in a favorite vacation spot. It's much cozier than standard RVs and also more affordable and easy to maintain compared to conventional housing. This lovely vacation home on wheels built in a gorgeous location nestled in Provence is a great example of contemporary minimalism from the eco-tourism perspective: it's truly tiny, sustainable, and wonderfully comfortable.