This Twin-Turbo LSX Swapped Suzuki Cappuccino Defies Common Sense, That's Why We Love It

The Suzuki Cappuccino is perhaps the very definition of a Japan-only JDM sports car that North Americans were never supposed to know existed. Let alone lust over the prospects of swapping an engine nearly bigger than the car itself.
But with the 25-year rule of thumb for non-Federally approved international vehicles, it was only a matter of time before the timelines of the Cappuccino and an LS V8 finally converged. When they did, it was all thanks to the Level Up Factory tune shop based in the Detroit satellite city of Flint, Michigan. From the factory, this pipsqueak little Suzuki sported a 657cc turbocharged inline-three pot making well south of 100 horsepower.
Well, safe to say it took all of about 5 minutes in automotive time for Level Up Factory to rip out the entire drivetrain, transmission, and all. In its place, and seemingly defying the laws of physics, is a twin-turbocharged LSX V8 crate motor. No word on whether this engine is a 376-cubic inch (6.2-liter) powerplant or the larger 454-cubic inch (7.4-liter) unit GM performance nuts all drool over.
Seeing how this engine protrudes seemingly a full foot or two up over the hood-lines of this tiny Japanese car makes for a hilarious comedic charm. Power is fed to a GM Powerglide two-speed automatic. Because when your power-to-weight ratio is off the charts, you don't exactly need a ten-speed unit. It's met at the rear by a Ford nine-inch rear axle. It may be the exact opposite of OEM equipment, but most custom car gurus know not to bother with anything else when you're dealing with this level of savagery.
Because Level Up Factory doesn't want anyone being maimed behind the wheel of the Suzuki, a full custom roll cage was another big item on the agenda. Though the initial drivetrain on this custom build is more or less complete, the car's still yet to see a drag strip. Rest assured, when it does, you'll hear about it right here.
