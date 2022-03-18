This Tuned Chevy Camaro Is a Bugatti Chiron Killer, Turns Gas Into Noise Like Few Can

Ah yes, the Exorcist, Hennessey’s direct answer to the Dodge Demon. But wait, isn’t it yesterday’s news? In theory, it sure is, yet in practice, the Lone Star State tuner has put the spotlight on it again by dropping an exciting new video, with clear focus on the beast that lies within.
A “very rare and exclusive” proposal for those who want to turn their Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 into a hypercar killer, the Exorcist kit is limited to 100 copies, and is available for the coupe and convertible versions of the muscle car.
Upgrades include the tweaked supercharger and air induction system, custom HPE camshaft, modified auxiliary fuel system, aftermarket intake and exhaust valves, oversized heat exchanger, high-flow catalytic converters, and several other gizmos. These are topped off by an ECU remap, and each car is subjected to testing in the lab, and on the road for up to 400 miles (644 km).
With everything up and running, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine is capable of pumping out 1,000 hp at 6,500 rpm and 883 pound-feet (1,197 Nm) of torque at 4,500 rpm. In case you forgot, that’s a significant boost over the stock Camaro ZL1, whose mill develops 650 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm), rocketing it to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 4 seconds, and making it a 10-second car.
Now, a four-digit output is definitely something to write home about, but the best part about this conversion is that the vehicle is actually a couple of tenths of a second quicker from rest to 60 mph (0-97 kph) than the mighty Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. Hennessey claims that the sprint is dealt with in 2.1 seconds, and that the Exorcist can keep pushing all the way up to 217 mph (350 kph). As for the quarter-mile, it is a 9.57-second affair, with a 147 mph (237 kph) exit speed.
