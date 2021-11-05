This Tuned Bronco Might Bite Your Bank Account

We often saw off-road rigs tuned to the max that could attract our interest in off-roading. While those cars were absolute nightmares on regular roads, this modified Bronco seems to be a better highway companion.
When Ford began working on the first generation of the Bronco in 1960, it aimed it directly at Jeep CJ5, International Harvesters Scout, and Toyota Land Cruiser. But since its father was no other than Donald N. Frey, the man behind the Mustang project, it had to be a good street vehicle as well. So it should have been a mix between a two-door station wagon and an off-road vehicle.
Due to its body-on-frame construction with rectangular cross-section was more related to go-anywhere vehicles than go-fast ones. But Ford engineers did their job well. Unlike its main competitors, Ford installed coil springs at the front, which made it a better vehicle around town. Yet, thanks to its short, 97"" (246 cm) wheelbase, it was good on tight turns and while going off-road. It also sported a bench in the back, making it a proper family vehicle.
This particular Bronco received upgrades wherever it needed. When it left the factory in 1976, it sported the 302 ci (4,9-liter) V8 engine paired with a three-speed automatic gearbox. Its column-mounted shifter was a good idea. On the floor, the carmaker left only the lever for the two-speed transfer case. Most people who bought an old Bronco ripped off the emission control system fitted on those cars. The current owner of this off-road rig did the same but enhanced the powerplant with the addition of an Edelbrock carburetor.
Changes under the hood didn't stop there. An aluminum intake manifold and radiator replaced the old ones, enhancing the engine cooling and fuel efficiency. BENNYP, the seller of this freshly painted red Bronco, serviced the car and changed all fluids, including the transmission oil.
The seller used a proven recipe for the suspension by installing two James Duff adjustable dampers at the front and four at the rear. A known problem in the Bronco owners community was the wobbling wheels when bigger wheels were installed. Since this vehicle sports 35"" BF Goodrich mud-terrain tires, the owner upgraded the steering system with a shock-absorber from the same Ford Bronco specialist.
The transmission came with the same three-speed automatic gearbox, but the rear axle received a Richmond helical Positraction differential with a 4.56:1 gearing. For hard, off-road situations, a Warn winch found its place behind the new front steel bumper.
Since it was built for on-road use as well, the cabin benefit from refurbished leather upholstery. The sound system was not only upgraded but nicely blended into the overall car's appearance. Thus, the JL Audio control panel took place on the dash panel, while the subwoofer was incorporated into a jerrycan in the trunk. The future owner could leave the hard-top at home for daily use and be proud of the body-colored roll-cage and the fishnet that throw a shade over the front seats.
Even though there is almost a week away from its new (future) home, this Bronco received bids of $20,000, which is about half of its 2021 grandson First-edition price. We looked in older bids for Broncos from the same year, and selling prices were around $80,000. Considering the time and work spent on this kind of iconic off-road rig, it might be a good idea. If you can find the 80k without trashing your credit score.
Due to its body-on-frame construction with rectangular cross-section was more related to go-anywhere vehicles than go-fast ones. But Ford engineers did their job well. Unlike its main competitors, Ford installed coil springs at the front, which made it a better vehicle around town. Yet, thanks to its short, 97"" (246 cm) wheelbase, it was good on tight turns and while going off-road. It also sported a bench in the back, making it a proper family vehicle.
This particular Bronco received upgrades wherever it needed. When it left the factory in 1976, it sported the 302 ci (4,9-liter) V8 engine paired with a three-speed automatic gearbox. Its column-mounted shifter was a good idea. On the floor, the carmaker left only the lever for the two-speed transfer case. Most people who bought an old Bronco ripped off the emission control system fitted on those cars. The current owner of this off-road rig did the same but enhanced the powerplant with the addition of an Edelbrock carburetor.
Changes under the hood didn't stop there. An aluminum intake manifold and radiator replaced the old ones, enhancing the engine cooling and fuel efficiency. BENNYP, the seller of this freshly painted red Bronco, serviced the car and changed all fluids, including the transmission oil.
The seller used a proven recipe for the suspension by installing two James Duff adjustable dampers at the front and four at the rear. A known problem in the Bronco owners community was the wobbling wheels when bigger wheels were installed. Since this vehicle sports 35"" BF Goodrich mud-terrain tires, the owner upgraded the steering system with a shock-absorber from the same Ford Bronco specialist.
The transmission came with the same three-speed automatic gearbox, but the rear axle received a Richmond helical Positraction differential with a 4.56:1 gearing. For hard, off-road situations, a Warn winch found its place behind the new front steel bumper.
Since it was built for on-road use as well, the cabin benefit from refurbished leather upholstery. The sound system was not only upgraded but nicely blended into the overall car's appearance. Thus, the JL Audio control panel took place on the dash panel, while the subwoofer was incorporated into a jerrycan in the trunk. The future owner could leave the hard-top at home for daily use and be proud of the body-colored roll-cage and the fishnet that throw a shade over the front seats.
Even though there is almost a week away from its new (future) home, this Bronco received bids of $20,000, which is about half of its 2021 grandson First-edition price. We looked in older bids for Broncos from the same year, and selling prices were around $80,000. Considering the time and work spent on this kind of iconic off-road rig, it might be a good idea. If you can find the 80k without trashing your credit score.