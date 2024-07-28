This Travel Trailer Can Be a Family's Home in the Most Secluded Corners of North America

There are countless travel trailer and camper designs floating around the world, but this time around, we dive deeper into a unit of European descent, one that's available to North America—a rare occasion, as I like to call it. This is what we can expect from Noah Trailers' Siesta S3.
Folks, the beefy and rugged machine we see in the image gallery is none other than Noah Trailers' Siesta S3, a travel trailer designed to offer North Americans the tools to explore the wild world around them. But don't be mistaken—Noah was born in Europe, so expect to encounter a slightly different machine in terms of styling and abilities.
How different? Well, one image in the gallery shows off a fully established campsite with annexes and roof-top tents all centered around the S3. Frankly, it looks like an adult-sized box fort, with an emphasis on the word "fort."
Now, the S3 starts off with a galvanized steel chassis, upon which Noah adds an independent coil spring suspension for tackling some of America's harshest roads and trails. Heck, you may even be able to carve a few of your own.
With the base set, Noah then crafts that seamless shell we see. I say seamless because this manufacturer created the S3 with nothing more than a one-piece fiberglass body. What does this mean for folks like you and me? Quite a whole lot, actually.
First off, these types of constructions are best at fighting off the elements as there's no way for sand, dirt, mud, and water to enter the unit unless you have a crack or leak somewhere. This results in a unit that's designed to last for ages.
But there's a catch to this sort of build: they're often expensive, and you can understand why. Yet, to my surprise, I was able to hunt down 2024 S3 units, and they're selling for around $35K, depending on features and options in place. Honestly, that's pretty dang good for this kind of mobile habitat.
All this is made possible by the fact that Noah builds these units in a country that has been exploding in camper popularity as of late: none other than Turkey. This nation has been spitting out design after design in recent years, and a lot of what we see is from German influence; these two nations have a long-standing history of working together throughout countless industries, RVs and travel trailers included.
One area where the S3 isn't lacking is in storage space. While the manufacturer's website has a few typos and may be hard to decipher, Noah mentions something about 950 quarts of "luggage volume" (storage space) throughout the S3. That's 237 gallons of space. This is made possible by those lateral lockers we see, the nose-cone box, and all the space above, made possible by that roof-mounted rack.
Also outside, the very rear of the S3 includes a galley; they're calling this one a teardrop. With that in mind, once we lift up that rear hatch, we'll find a cooler, sink and faucet, and cooktop set up on a slide-out, not to mention countertop space and shelves for utensils and other goods.
Before we head inside to meet a rather simple sleeping area, I'd like to invite you to take a moment out of your busy day and picture yourself in the midst of this unit. Better yet, pretend you own it. That said, what would your campsite look like?
Would you install annexes to expand accommodations from four (with a roof-top tent) to beyond? Do you have solar panels sucking up free energy from the sun? As we can see, even a couple of e-bikes and/or kayaks are on the list for the S3. This simply means that whatever you have in mind, you'll be able to achieve it with an S3.
The interior of this bedroom with wheels includes a large sleeping area that spans the entire width of the S3, as well as more cabinets and shelves for personal belongings. LED lighting, giving off a wholesome glow, can be spotted lining the edge of the cabin, and entertainment centers are visible, too.
There's just one problem with the S3: the manufacturer's website doesn't mention much about off-grid capabilities. We're only told about the 14 gallons of freshwater as standard. The rest, it seems, is all optional, but the images show us that "optional" for an S3 means quite a bit of cash thrown at the problem. Still, $35K (€32,200) at current exchange rates) doesn't sound bad, does it?
All that's really left to do from here is find a local dealership that may have one of these in stock, climb aboard, take in the Turkish craftsmanship, and go from there. Just be sure to have your checkbook ready because if things are as good as they sound, you could very well be leaving the lot with a new camper.