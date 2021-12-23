This Track-Tuned 650-HP Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII Is a Corner Assassin

Though tossed in an economic roller-coaster, at one time, every car enthusiast used to look forward to the next Mitsubishi rally car, and to be specific - the Lancer Evolution. This low volume, high-performance compact car is in essence, a four-door sedan. To date, the Lancer Evolution, through its generations, has become a cult car worldwide. Riccardo Senior of LivingLifeFast reviews a 650-HP Evolution VIII.
In his latest post, Riccardo reviewed a Torque Development International-tuned Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 8 MR320. Though heavily modded, Dennis and his team have put a lot of effort into the powertrain.
It is still a 2.0-liter, but with an SME recast cylinder head instead of the conventional roller rockers and hydraulic lifters. In place, they put solid buckets directly over. They also changed the shape of the ports, port angles and valve angles for a fantastic flowing head. For delivery, they installed a Garret G770 turbo.
Torque Development International has dyno-ed this Lancer Evolution at 650 HP, but it is torque limited. Dennis and his team torque-limited this track car to protect the transmission, but he admits it could pull out up to 770 HP if it did not run a stock transmission.
This Evo runs a custom Cybex ECU and onboard boost control unit to limit how much boost the engine produces. It is also currently running four bars of intake pressure. According to Dennis, this high-powered Mitsubishi Evo is a tuner car for track days and Nürburgring trips. This fully built classic JDM runs on BC coil-overs, upgraded brakes, and poly bushes.
Behind the wheel, the Evo bites the track with unparalleled eagerness. It is loud in the cabin, you can hardly make out Dennis and Riccardo’s conversations. Around the corners, there’s a tiny bit of understeer, but with tons of mid-range power.
Based on Riccardo’s experience behind the wheel, this Evolution 8 feels so well-balanced, with front-end perfection. It’s a proper driver’s car.
“It’s not intimidating. It feels very controllable, and the power feels more than enough,” Riccardo said.
It is still a 2.0-liter, but with an SME recast cylinder head instead of the conventional roller rockers and hydraulic lifters. In place, they put solid buckets directly over. They also changed the shape of the ports, port angles and valve angles for a fantastic flowing head. For delivery, they installed a Garret G770 turbo.
Torque Development International has dyno-ed this Lancer Evolution at 650 HP, but it is torque limited. Dennis and his team torque-limited this track car to protect the transmission, but he admits it could pull out up to 770 HP if it did not run a stock transmission.
This Evo runs a custom Cybex ECU and onboard boost control unit to limit how much boost the engine produces. It is also currently running four bars of intake pressure. According to Dennis, this high-powered Mitsubishi Evo is a tuner car for track days and Nürburgring trips. This fully built classic JDM runs on BC coil-overs, upgraded brakes, and poly bushes.
Behind the wheel, the Evo bites the track with unparalleled eagerness. It is loud in the cabin, you can hardly make out Dennis and Riccardo’s conversations. Around the corners, there’s a tiny bit of understeer, but with tons of mid-range power.
Based on Riccardo’s experience behind the wheel, this Evolution 8 feels so well-balanced, with front-end perfection. It’s a proper driver’s car.
“It’s not intimidating. It feels very controllable, and the power feels more than enough,” Riccardo said.