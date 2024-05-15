This Top Android Auto Wireless Adapter Is Now Cheaper Than Ever

Android Auto wireless adapters have become must-have gadgets for Google users, as they are the most convenient ways to deal with connection issues caused by bad cables.
Leaving aside the extra convenience produced by not having cables in the car, Android Auto wireless adapters eliminate one of the main culprits of connection problems. It's not a secret that finding the right cord to run Android Auto isn't that easy, and even Google released guidance to help users pick a working cable.
The Android Auto wireless adapter world skyrocketed mainly thanks to two devices. AAWireless was the first model to make this product category widely popular, while Motorola's MA1, which received Google's backing, landed as the top alternative.
Motorola MA1 is now available at its lowest price since launch.
The device hit Amazon with another 21% discount, and considering Motorola lowered its standard price to $69.99 (down from its launch price of $89.99), the MA1 can be had for only $54.96. It's unclear if this is a limited-time offer, but considering the MA1 is significantly cheaper than AAWireless (which retains its $74.99 price tag on Amazon), it's a solid option for anyone who wants to go wireless.
Motorola MA1 connects to your mobile phone via Bluetooth and to the car using the USB port for running Android Auto. It acts as a middleman, receiving wireless signals from mobile devices and forwarding them to the vehicle. Android Auto can, therefore, run without a cable so that users can keep their phones in their pockets. Once configured, the MA1 can remain connected to the vehicle even when the engine isn't running, with Android Auto launching automatically when it connects to the mobile device via Bluetooth.
Meanwhile, the competition in this product category is becoming fiercer. The market has already grown significantly, as several Chinese brands joined the race with devices costing only $20 or $30. While they typically offer questionable stability and reliability, they still work, so customers who don't want to pay that much for a wireless upgrade have lots of options in the market.
AAWireless is also working on a second-generation model that could debut this year. The new device will sport CarPlay support, a feature the parent company has already shipped in beta on certain device models. Apple users will benefit from the same wired-to-wireless transition with this new adapter.
Motorola hasn't yet announced plans for a second-generation model, but considering this new discount, perhaps the company is trying to clear out inventories ahead of the debut of an upgraded version. With I/O happening this week, it's the right moment for Motorola to announce a new Android Auto wireless adapter, but you'd better not hold your breath for such a product release. The first generation works and sells well, so Motorola might not see a good reason to invest in a new model.
