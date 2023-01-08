This Tiny House Has Unique Kitchen Countertops With LEDs, an Arched Roof, and a Man Cave

Carmen and Bill decided to downsize from a 5,000 sq ft (464 sq m) house to a 400 sq ft (37 sq m) tiny house for many reasons. One of them is that, with a great house come great responsibilities such as cleaning it. Their tiny house was built by Incredible Tiny Homes, and everything was custom designed by the couple.
They are currently living in the Incredible Tiny Homes Community in New Port, Tennessee. The couple's tiny home measures 40 ft in length (12 m), 10 ft (3 m) in width, and 14 ft (4 m) in height. It features no less than 16 big windows, which are perfect for enjoying the view since the house is placed in a forest up on the mountain.
The roof is made of gray metal and the sidings are two shades of brown wood. The couple currently lives off-grid since the house is placed on the mountain and further than the rest of the tiny home community. They are also planning to add a back deck and have all the amenities ready in about two months.
The front side of the house has been nicely decorated with a few shelves on which artificial plants were placed. These plants add a little bit of color to the brown exterior. There are two entrances to this house, with the rear one serving as the main entrance and allowing access to the mud room.
This house has two bathrooms, and one of them was placed right at the entrance. It's a rather compact bath with a small shower cabin, a flush toilet, a skinny sink, and an open closet for towels and cleaning supplies.
Not only does the house have two bathrooms but also two lofts. The loft at the entrance is bringing us into the man cave. This area is not yet finished, and for now, it only has a couch mattress, but the owners have a large TV screen they are planning to add it here.
The kitchen is the most fascinating space in the whole house. It is an U-shaped kitchen with lots of cooking space. On one of the sides, the countertops have an amazing design. The Jordan River, the Dead Sea, a few stones, and an island have been carved inside the countertop. This whole carving has long blue LED strips, giving the impression of water.
The lounge area and kitchen are connected in an open-concept style. The ceiling has quite an exotic design, with an arched roof with three wood arches that have many fairy lights and plastic flowers. This area comes with a coffee table and two couches, one that is closer to the kitchen and another smaller one next to the staircase.
A small opening behind the small couch brings us to the basement. Here, we find gym equipment, a yoga mat, an open closet, and a water heater.
The loft area is accessible via a staircase from the living room. It hosts a small office with a desk, a laptop, and an AC.
Right next to it, we find the upstairs bathroom. This bathroom is a bit larger than the downstairs one. Just like the other bathroom, this one also has a flush toilet, a tiny sink, a shower cabin, and a cleaning tools closet.
small but cozy, it was designed with a king-size bed, a wardrobe, and a beautiful view of the rest of the house and the arches.
The couple did not mention how much their tiny house cost. A similar one from the same builder is priced at around $104,900 (€98,369), so expect to pay somewhere around that or more if you decide to add lots of customizations.
It might seem a steep price to some, but it is quite affordable compared to conventional houses. Especially considering it comes with the perk of being transported and moved almost anywhere you would like.
