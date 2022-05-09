This Tiny Home With a Perfect Setup for Work and Play Is a Pioneer in Brazil

The tiny house movement is incredibly popular in the U.S. but it has also spread to other parts of the world. From France to Australia, more and more people are going for the freedom of being able to move anywhere without giving up the comfort of a home. This young couple is proud to be part of this historic trend in Brazil, where tiny houses on wheels are just starting to come to life.
Young couples are often the vectors of change when it comes to living situations. Some are living on boats, others in tiny homes. Gabi and Gu are the proud owners of a tiny home that’s only the second one of its kind to be legally allowed to travel on the roads of Brazil. According to Treehugger, they asked for help from the couple that had built the first legal tiny house in Brazil, becoming pioneers themselves.
Located in a beautiful area close to Sao Paolo, this colorful dwelling unfolds over 25 square meters (269 square feet). The layout was geared mostly towards blending work and fun. Both Gabi and Gu work from home, therefore the kitchen counter can be extended so that it becomes an office desk, while the main desk in the living area also comes with a second table. This versatile table can be used either as a small desk or a large dinner table for six.
“Modular” is the key word for the living area furniture, which can be setup as a generous L-shaped sofa or as a guest bed. Both the kitchen and the bathroom are well equipped with modern appliances, and the house is extended with a deck for outdoors fun. This is where Gabi and Gu enjoy their “spa” moments in open air, or hang out with their friends.
One of the lofts acts as the main bedroom, big enough for a queen-sized bed. The second one could serve as additional space for guests, but is mainly used by the family’s cat.
Since tiny homes are still at the beginning in Brazil, the two are opening the doors to their pioneering home through Airbnb, while also sharing their adventures on social media. No doubt, many more will be inspired.
