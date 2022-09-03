This Tiny Home Boasts a Unique Floorplan Separated by a Large Covered Porch

This unique dwelling was initially a container used by workers as a breakroom. Then Pim bought it and completely renovated it into a beautiful little home. It took a lot of effort and dedication, but he managed to create something you don’t see that often. His tiny is separated into two different sections by a spacious covered porch. On one side, he has the kitchen, the dining room, and the bedroom, while on the other, he has a nice bathroom.
In between these two spaces is the porch, which essentially blurs the boundaries between the outdoors and the indoors. We’re going to take a look at the first section of Pim’s home since that’s where he spends most of his time.
Pim built a beautiful kitchen that includes everything he needs. This area features plenty of wooden elements that he collected over the years. For example, the cabinets were designed when he was in art school, while the closet in his kitchen was brought from his old apartment. Elsewhere, you’ll see a generous countertop, a large sink, an induction cooktop, and a refrigerator. Plus, there are numerous floating shelves and storage areas as well.
I guess that’s one of the advantages of living tiny – you get to enjoy some of the amenities of a regular-sized home without having to move from one room to another since everything is in one place. Next to the bed is another foldable table. This one is smaller and serves as a small workspace.
Although Pim’s house offers only 172 sq ft (16 sq meters) of living space, you’re going to be surprised by the space-saving solutions included everywhere. In fact, he also has a hobby corner in his tiny. That’s where he keeps his digital piano and guitar.
When he’s not playing the piano, he uses the empty area to store other items that really don’t have a place in the house. And if that’s not enough, there’s an attic as well where he can put away what he doesn’t use that often. This way, his house won’t be cluttered with way too many unnecessary things.
The piece of resistance is the covered porch, which is pretty spacious. He uses this space as an extra living room in the summer. He can place a table and some chairs there and enjoy the outdoors right from the comfort of his home. Pim also uses this area to hang out his clothes to dry. From the porch, he can also admire his garden.
If you want to find out more about Tim and his DIY tiny home, you can watch the clip down below. Recently, he offered a full tour to the folks from Alternative House, showing them what this little dwelling is all about. Although it’s not a perfect tiny, it works for him, and it offers him the freedom that he needs.
