This Tiny Floating House Packs a Ton of Fun Features, Has a Rooftop Deck and a Hot Tub

Although tiny floating houses aren’t a new thing, they continue to attract a lot of attention. That’s because they offer unique experiences to those who dream of living on the water. They combine the best of both worlds, offering people the ultimate escape. This floating dwelling comes with a lot of goodies, including a rooftop deck and a patio with a hot tub!
The house was designed by Bauhaus Habitat, a Canadian company that specializes in designing eco-friendly tiny homes that offer people all the comfort that they need. Their tinies are created in Quebec, and they feature 100% aluminum structures. What’s interesting is that their little habitats can be built on land or on a trailer on wheels to provide mobility. It all comes down to the needs and preferences of the customers.
Bauhaus Habitat has also started working on a pilot project called Eau Villa, which includes four mini-floating homes near Montreal, Quebec. People can book one of these tinies and experience a different kind of lifestyle that combines the comforts of home with the sensation of living on a small boat.
We’re going to take a look at one of the little floating houses nestled in the heart of the Chambly marina, which offers just 200 sq ft (18.5 sq meters) of living space. It’s not much, but the ingenious layout makes the place feel open and quite organized. The interior is just 24 ft (7.3 meters) long and 8.5 ft (2.5 meters) wide. It features all the amenities guests need to relax and feel at home. There’s a kitchenette, a living room, a bathroom, and a bedroom.
floating home was designed to accommodate up to four people. That’s why Bauhaus decided to include a couch that converts into a bed for two.
They also placed it right next to a big glass door that leads to the patio. The team decided to extend the overall living space by adding a lower deck, which they turned into a great relaxation spot. People will find a nice hot tub there, which overlooks the river. And if the guests want to get an even better view of the river, they can use the stairs and access the rooftop deck.
That is a zone designed for socializing. There’s a large sofa, a small coffee table, and two bean bags. It’s the perfect place to relax and watch the sunset and the sunrise. When it’s too cold outside, people can retreat inside and enjoy all the other amenities included in this charming little home. They can enjoy a warm cup of coffee or tea because the house does have a coffee corner that comes complete with a kettle and a coffee machine.
Although there’s a dining area, Bauhaus Habitat wanted to make the kitchen super simple to encourage people to go out and explore new places to dine. The bathroom has a simple design too, but it’s surprisingly big considering the size of this tiny home. It features a wooden ceiling with LED lights, a generous shower, and a toilet. It has a big round mirror as well as a small storage space for towels and toiletries. Unfortunately, there’s no sink in the bathroom. But there’s a fan that helps eliminate odors and humidity.
Finally, the bedroom is separated from the rest of the house via a pocket door. Like many areas inside the home, this area is drenched in natural light thanks to two floor-to-ceiling windows placed across a queen-size bed. There’s also a smaller window that can be opened to let some fresh air inside. The wood accents in the bedroom go really well with the white walls, making the place feel warm and inviting. Underneath the bed, people will find several cubby holes for storage.
This 200-sq-ft (18.5-sq-meter) house might be tiny, but it fits inside a lot of cool features. Those who want to make unforgettable memories and experience the floating home lifestyle can book the unique dwelling for a little over $280 per night. Check out the clip down below for a video tour of the beautiful floating house.
