This Tidy 1991 BMW R 100 RT Spent 15 Years in Storage, Rolls on Modern Metzeler Rubber

Back in the day, the mighty R 100 RT was among the topmost entities in its class.
As you browse through these photos, you’ll be introduced to a 1991 BMW R 100 RT that's been kept in storage for around 15 years. The Beemer reads just over 33k miles (54,000 km) on its five-digit analog odometer, and it carries a plethora of modern components installed by Austin Moto Works’ specialists back in October 2020.
For starters, one may find an aftermarket windshield from Parabellum, along with a fresher front wheel, Metzeler Roadtec 01 tires and a premium battery. The R 100 RT’s air filter and fuel lines have also been replaced with youthful substitutes, as were the valve cover gaskets, ignition wires and spark plugs. Lastly, the bike’s fuel tank was lined in order to prevent any leaks, and its carbs were both refurbished for good measure.
Motorrad’s retro tourer is brought to life by an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin engine, featuring dual constant-depression Bing inhalers, two valves per cylinder head and a compression ratio of 8.5:1. The four-stroke mill is connected to a dry single-plate clutch and a five-speed transmission, which turns the rear hoop by means of an enclosed driveshaft.
When prompted, the powerplant will go about delivering up to 60 hp and 55 pound-feet (75 Nm) of twist at the crankshaft. As soon as it touches the asphalt, this force enables the ‘91 MY R 100 RT to reach a top speed of 104 mph (168 kph). Bavaria’s titan has a curb weight of 525 pounds (238 kg), and its fuel capacity is rated at 5.8 gallons (22 liters).
The machine we’ve just examined is searching for a new home at this very moment, so it could end up in your garage if you act within the next few days. BMW’s touring icon will be listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer until April 19, and a mere two grand would be enough to put you in the lead. With four days to go before the auctioning deadline, the top bidder is offering a negligible $1,750 for the German stunner.
