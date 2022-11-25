This Thor Class C Motorhome Expands When Parked to Fit Up to Eight Travelers

The new Quantum SE27 from Thor Motor Coach is a great motorhome for those who want to enjoy the maneuverability of a smaller RV and at the same time have all the comforts of home. This Class C motorhome has a full wall slide, so it offers travelers plenty of interior space as well.
The Quantum SE27 is based on a Ford E-Series chassis, and it has a 7.3-liter V8 engine capable of delivering 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque. This motorhome measures 28.1 ft (8.5 meters) in length, and it’s 8.3 ft (2.5 meter) wide. It’s a nice Class C that grows in size when parked. With the full wall slide in place, the RV feels like an apartment on wheels.
It has a beautiful, spacious interior that allows up to eight people to sleep in comfort. Above the cockpit area is a bunk bed for two. There's also a TV that swivels, so travelers can watch it from the living room. Speaking of the living room, this space comes complete with several upper cabinets and a sofa that converts into a bed.
But that’s not all. Another sleeping area can be found across the sofa. There's a dinette that includes two seats with built-in storage and a table that drops down to make a bed. A few steps ahead, you'll spot a fully-equipped kitchen. This area comes with a large stainless steel sink, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a convection microwave, and a refrigerator. The kitchen also features numerous drawers, a pull-out pantry, a counter extension, and a cabinet that hides a wine rack.
The bedroom is located at the rear, and it’s surprisingly spacious. There’s a king-size bed, a massive closet, a TV, and several cabinets for storage. Next to this area is the bathroom, which has all the essentials: a medicine cabinet, a sink, a generous shower, and a standard toilet.
The RV also carries 40 gallons (151 liters) of fresh water, and it features a 20-ft (6-meter) awning on the outside. Pricing for this Class C starts at $155,943 MRSP. Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews had the opportunity to check out the new 2023 Thor Quantum SE27. You can watch the clip down below for a thorough walkthrough of the model.
It has a beautiful, spacious interior that allows up to eight people to sleep in comfort. Above the cockpit area is a bunk bed for two. There's also a TV that swivels, so travelers can watch it from the living room. Speaking of the living room, this space comes complete with several upper cabinets and a sofa that converts into a bed.
But that’s not all. Another sleeping area can be found across the sofa. There's a dinette that includes two seats with built-in storage and a table that drops down to make a bed. A few steps ahead, you'll spot a fully-equipped kitchen. This area comes with a large stainless steel sink, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a convection microwave, and a refrigerator. The kitchen also features numerous drawers, a pull-out pantry, a counter extension, and a cabinet that hides a wine rack.
The bedroom is located at the rear, and it’s surprisingly spacious. There’s a king-size bed, a massive closet, a TV, and several cabinets for storage. Next to this area is the bathroom, which has all the essentials: a medicine cabinet, a sink, a generous shower, and a standard toilet.
The RV also carries 40 gallons (151 liters) of fresh water, and it features a 20-ft (6-meter) awning on the outside. Pricing for this Class C starts at $155,943 MRSP. Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews had the opportunity to check out the new 2023 Thor Quantum SE27. You can watch the clip down below for a thorough walkthrough of the model.