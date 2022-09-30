This Tesla Model X With Starlink Dish on It Will Make Elon Musk Weep With Joy

The appearance of Tesla cars on the streets has become almost commonplace in any civilized country in the world. If at first, the electric cars launched by Elon Musk's company turned heads, now they almost go unnoticed.
However, a Tesla Model X with a Starlink antenna on it could be a very special encounter that would get the attention of Elon Musk himself. Seeing two of Musk's big projects at work doesn't happen very often.
Most likely, the owner of a Tesla Model X who needed the internet to work decided to take the Starlink antenna dish, put it on the tailgate, and get to work. He thus turned a parking spot into the ideal place to "work from home." That person is probably a big fan of the companies owned by Musk.
You can see how the antenna is carefully placed on the car, with the cable inserted through the trunk. From the image that was uploaded on Reddit, we can't tell if anyone is in the car. We doubt anyone could leave the antenna randomly, unsecured, and unattended.
SpaceX launched Starlink (beta version in late 2020) and offered customers access to domestic satellite internet for $99 per month. However, users would have to pay an extra $499 for its hardware kit, which includes the antenna, its mount, power supply, and a WiFi router. Apparently, the antenna is not cheap at all. SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell said in August 2021 that the antenna cost $3,000 to produce and that although the company managed to reduce that to $1,300, it still sold the kit at a loss.
The company has a network of around 2,000 satellites and the service is designed to offer high-speed internet of up to 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps to customers in rural areas. The VR version, like the one seen on the Tesla Model X in the post, costs $135/month.
Clearly, the antenna is very useful to those working remotely. The Starlink package for internet access in remote areas can also be configured on boats. Basically, the antenna can be mounted on any vehicle, even those on the move.
