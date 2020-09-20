5 Your Phone Will Never Again Run Out of Battery Power- The Sunslice Promise

This Telescopic Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Is a Brilliant Way to Clean Your Car

Wireless vacuum cleaners have been around for a while, but as many of us learned the hard way, they either come with a terrible design or lack the powerful suction that we’d need to clean our cars. 10 photos



First and foremost, the vacuum cleaner comes with a telescoping design, so it can clean even the places that are typically difficult to reach. It’s powered by a set of four different 2,000 mAh batteries that are supposed to last for up to 20 minutes.



The charging process, which takes place via a USB Type-C adapter, should be complete in 3.5 hours, according to the official specs.



But just how powerful is this vacuum cleaner? After all, this is pretty important, especially because the cheapest wireless vacuum cleaner out there doesn’t cost more than $10.



According to the company that created the vacuum cleaner, it offers professional cleaning.



“OATSBASF is equipped with 5000PA powerful suction and 3000RPM strong revolution, making dust and dirt easily adsorb and inevitable. More importantly, OATSBASF can easily suck dirty things like dust, soot, paper scraps and hair up, even liquids are stress-free,” they say.



The device comes with an easy to clean design, as it features a reusable canister and a typical HEPA filter.



OATSBASF has originally been posted on



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.