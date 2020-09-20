autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Porsche Month
Car reviews:
 

This Telescopic Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Is a Brilliant Way to Clean Your Car

20 Sep 2020, 17:10 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Gadgets
Wireless vacuum cleaners have been around for a while, but as many of us learned the hard way, they either come with a terrible design or lack the powerful suction that we’d need to clean our cars.
10 photos
OATSBASF wireless vacuum cleanerOATSBASF wireless vacuum cleanerOATSBASF wireless vacuum cleanerOATSBASF wireless vacuum cleanerOATSBASF wireless vacuum cleanerOATSBASF wireless vacuum cleanerOATSBASF wireless vacuum cleanerOATSBASF wireless vacuum cleanerOATSBASF wireless vacuum cleaner
OATSBASF, however, is a new-generation product that promises just the right package for the typical driver out there, mixing a modern design with capabilities that make it just the right choice for cleaning a vehicle in a matter of minutes.

First and foremost, the vacuum cleaner comes with a telescoping design, so it can clean even the places that are typically difficult to reach. It’s powered by a set of four different 2,000 mAh batteries that are supposed to last for up to 20 minutes.

The charging process, which takes place via a USB Type-C adapter, should be complete in 3.5 hours, according to the official specs.

But just how powerful is this vacuum cleaner? After all, this is pretty important, especially because the cheapest wireless vacuum cleaner out there doesn’t cost more than $10.

According to the company that created the vacuum cleaner, it offers professional cleaning.

OATSBASF is equipped with 5000PA powerful suction and 3000RPM strong revolution, making dust and dirt easily adsorb and inevitable. More importantly, OATSBASF can easily suck dirty things like dust, soot, paper scraps and hair up, even liquids are stress-free,” they say.

The device comes with an easy to clean design, as it features a reusable canister and a typical HEPA filter.

OATSBASF has originally been posted on Kickstarter for crowdfunding support, but the shipping is yet to start. The parent company says it’s just struggling with the shipping process because the device comes with a built-in battery, and if everything goes according to the plan, it should reach the first Kickstarter backers rather sooner than later.

The wireless vacuum cleaner was available for $89 as part of the crowdfunding campaign.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.
vacuum cleaner car vacuum cleaner gadgets wireless vacuum cleaner
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day