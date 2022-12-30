This Tailor Made Ferrari SF90 Is a One of a Kind 986-HP Beast

In the land of the Ferraris, the one with a Verde Francesca edition is king. Well, depending on who you're asking. But all kidding aside, king or no king, when you see a highly customized Ferrari SF90 that looks like it rolled out of the Italian factories with a Verde Francesca paint job, you will stare at it. Some might even reassess their lives based on the sighting.
Dubbed the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the PHEV's nameplate was meant to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Scuderia Ferrari, the competition department. This plug-in hybrid electric vehicle Ferrari saw the light of day in 2019. It did so boasting a 4.0-liter V8 engine that could deliver 986 HP (1000 ps), with 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque.
By definition, a plug-in hybrid is a hybrid that can be recharged from an external electric power source via a charging cable. The LaFerrari that came before the SF90 also fits that description, although it's anything but a traditional plug-in hybrid.
It does feature a Formula 1-inspired kinetic energy recovery system, but it lacks the dedicated all-electric driving mode of the SF90 Stradale. As a result, it blurs the line between hybrid and plug-in hybrid, which makes the SF90 the Italian automaker's first true PHEV.
Upon launch, the performance of the Stradale was split between the turbo V8 and its three electric motors, with the former outputting 770 hp (780 ps) and the latter 217 hp (220 ps). (The math works out, even if there's an extra horsepower lying around somewhere.) That performance output could make it go from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.5 seconds. It was an AWD with an eight-speed transmission system that had no reverse, for weight-saving reasons. However, going backward was achieved via an electric motor.
While we're on the electric side of things, two of the motors were used for the front wheels, with the third helping out the rear ones. In EV mode, it can (allegedly) go up to 25 km on a single charge. You can use the motors at speeds up to 84 mph (134 kph), but there's a catch. You can't go over 0.4g of acceleration, which basically means you can't floor it. But that's why it has the amazing V8.
Now, seeing that we're done with the historical overview of this Ferrari, let's see what a more modern twist looks like. The kind folks at the RBD LA repair, design, and build full auto center had an SF90 roll into their shop not even two weeks ago. The customer wanted some body mods done to it. Nothing too extravagant, but enough to make the auto detailers name the endeavor "Project Verde Francesca SF90." We all know when something starts with "project," it means business.
The first thing they did is take the wheels apart and repaint them in satin silver, along with the rear prancing pony logo and Ferrari nameplate. Everything was done in-house, and the shop even left a small RDB maker's mark on the wheels for showboating rights. Next, the taillights were "smoked," because the owner didn't like the bright red. So they used a special technique to give the lights a more "smoky" finish.
Next, the entire body was repainted to be worthy of the Verde Francesca name. Some might disagree with the resemblance, on account that it didn't roll out a Ferrari paint shop, but at the end of the day, the owner is entitled to do whatever they desire with their property.
Then, they installed RYFT carbon fenders on the front sides of the car. However, this is not the most interesting aspect about the fenders. The owner wanted a Ferrari carbon fiber emblem on them, but the SF90 does not have one. So they retrofitted some from an F8. They also made the hood and wheel emblems match the carbon fiber ones.
Furthermore, according to the shop, this SF90 is the world's first model to rock a carbon fiber roof panel. The suspension also underwent "surgery," and got a lowered Novitec KW Suspension kit. Then, they installed a RYFT titanium exhaust system.
Two weeks later, everything was ready and assembled, and of course, they took the car out for a spin for one sweet photo session. This being said, the project is not over yet. Initially, they wanted to install a carbon fiber hood vent and side skirts, but they didn't get the correct ones, so now they're waiting for that delivery.
