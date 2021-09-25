This System Will Know If You Are Driving Distracted

Europe's largest application-oriented research organization, the Fraunhofer Institute, has developed a new system that is meant to gauge driver attentiveness.
To be specific, we are referring to the Fraunhofer Institute for Optronics, System Technologies, and Image Exploitation IOSB's latest work, which is claimed to be the world's first system of this kind that can use image data and concluding from that data alone. What is the goal of the innovative technology, and what is its current use?
The goal is to ensure safer roads in the context of more vehicles equipped with SAE Level 3 driver assistance systems, along with future SAE Level 4 assistance systems. With those two standards, the former being the only one currently available, drivers might be tempted to stray their attention from the road and towards a smartphone or something else.
If a driver is not paying attention to the road while using an assistance system that combines an automated braking function, active lane assist, and cruise control, the risk of an accident can be increased because of the time needed for the driver to step in and react when the vehicle cannot handle the situation further.
For example, if a vehicle with this type of system is used on the highway and the driver falls asleep or is found to be inattentive or otherwise incapable of promptly taking control of the vehicle, the assistance systems on board should be able to detect that situation and adjust accordingly.
Well, if the driver were paying attention to his or her smartphone the whole time, they would not be ready to simply step, hold the wheel, keep within the lines of the lane, and make sure you were going in the correct direction.
Limitations imposed by current technology try to keep these vehicles safe, but it is not enough. The goal is to get zero deaths in car accidents across the world as soon as possible. Reaching that objective is impossible if current driver assistance technology is not improved as soon as possible. What can the new system do for cars?
Once the system is implemented, those who used driver assistance systems as means to drive distracted by their smartphones or their brunches on wheels will not be able to continue driving while distracted.
The system will be able to gauge if a driver is sleeping, feeling sick, or just not paying attention, along with taking further actions to stop the vehicle from being involved in an accident.
These systems will not be flawless, and they will probably be tricked somehow. We hope that humans will not try to trick the more advanced systems to experience distracted driving using these driver assistance systems.
In the future, when autonomous cars roam the streets, a system like this one will have to be employed to ensure that passengers are correctly wearing their seatbelts. How does the new system work, and do other humans get to see video footage of the driver and passenger?
The cameras are fitted inside the interior and pointed at the driver and the other passengers. The occupant monitoring system can detect several activities, as well as associated objects. The passenger analysis feature allows the system to detect if the driver is playing with the children in the backseat. Doing so is distracted driving.
The system can also figure out if someone is reading a book or a magazine, or if they have fallen asleep. From the start, automakers can fit these cameras anywhere inside the vehicle, and the cameras consist of traditional video cameras, infrared cameras, and 3D cameras.
By joining those images together and analyzing the data, the system can estimate how fast the driver can take back control of the wheel If an audio notification requests it.
When data privacy is concerned, the system does not send any images from the vehicle anywhere else. Privacy is an important aspect of the system, and the developers were careful not to jeopardize the aspect.
To be specific, we are referring to the Fraunhofer Institute for Optronics, System Technologies, and Image Exploitation IOSB's latest work, which is claimed to be the world's first system of this kind that can use image data and concluding from that data alone. What is the goal of the innovative technology, and what is its current use?
The goal is to ensure safer roads in the context of more vehicles equipped with SAE Level 3 driver assistance systems, along with future SAE Level 4 assistance systems. With those two standards, the former being the only one currently available, drivers might be tempted to stray their attention from the road and towards a smartphone or something else.
If a driver is not paying attention to the road while using an assistance system that combines an automated braking function, active lane assist, and cruise control, the risk of an accident can be increased because of the time needed for the driver to step in and react when the vehicle cannot handle the situation further.
For example, if a vehicle with this type of system is used on the highway and the driver falls asleep or is found to be inattentive or otherwise incapable of promptly taking control of the vehicle, the assistance systems on board should be able to detect that situation and adjust accordingly.
Well, if the driver were paying attention to his or her smartphone the whole time, they would not be ready to simply step, hold the wheel, keep within the lines of the lane, and make sure you were going in the correct direction.
Limitations imposed by current technology try to keep these vehicles safe, but it is not enough. The goal is to get zero deaths in car accidents across the world as soon as possible. Reaching that objective is impossible if current driver assistance technology is not improved as soon as possible. What can the new system do for cars?
Once the system is implemented, those who used driver assistance systems as means to drive distracted by their smartphones or their brunches on wheels will not be able to continue driving while distracted.
The system will be able to gauge if a driver is sleeping, feeling sick, or just not paying attention, along with taking further actions to stop the vehicle from being involved in an accident.
These systems will not be flawless, and they will probably be tricked somehow. We hope that humans will not try to trick the more advanced systems to experience distracted driving using these driver assistance systems.
In the future, when autonomous cars roam the streets, a system like this one will have to be employed to ensure that passengers are correctly wearing their seatbelts. How does the new system work, and do other humans get to see video footage of the driver and passenger?
The cameras are fitted inside the interior and pointed at the driver and the other passengers. The occupant monitoring system can detect several activities, as well as associated objects. The passenger analysis feature allows the system to detect if the driver is playing with the children in the backseat. Doing so is distracted driving.
The system can also figure out if someone is reading a book or a magazine, or if they have fallen asleep. From the start, automakers can fit these cameras anywhere inside the vehicle, and the cameras consist of traditional video cameras, infrared cameras, and 3D cameras.
By joining those images together and analyzing the data, the system can estimate how fast the driver can take back control of the wheel If an audio notification requests it.
When data privacy is concerned, the system does not send any images from the vehicle anywhere else. Privacy is an important aspect of the system, and the developers were careful not to jeopardize the aspect.