This Supercharged '72 Chevy Camaro Will Blow Your Socks Off

Some say the first-gen Chevrolet Camaro is the one to go for in terms of good looks. However, it's very hard to ignore some of its successors, especially those that have been properly maintained or restored or those that the tuning spirit visited.
Speaking of tuning, meet one bad second-generation Chevrolet Camaro. The ad claims it's a 1972 model with zero miles under its belt, and it features one serious motor that pops its head through the engine bay. In other words, get ready to have your socks blown (pun intended) off.
The mill is a 6.0-liter LS V8, which features an 8/71 Blower. The vendor also mentions the Gen-4 rods, 243 heads, flat-top pistons, trunnion rocker arms kit, a 625 lift cam, and many other goodies. Just so you know, every component is said to have been "finely tuned for maximum performance." And we believe that. After all, just look at this monster!
A Holley High Ram intake is also mentioned, alongside the two Holley 750 carburetors. Moreover, the engine runs on an E85, which is a racy and contemporary touch at the same time. Delivering the undisclosed thrust to the wheels (yep, the output and thrust are unknown) is a five-speed transmission, and the car also features a rear differential for improved traction under throttle abuse.
Mind you, they should not be afraid of elbow grease, as while this classic car may drive very well now, there's always the possibility of something malfunctioning. Either that or have a good mechanic as a close friend, as one way or the other, this muscle car will eventually spend some time in the shop. You should also consider the maintenance and do some online research to find out what you should expect from such a vehicle.
Now, as mentioned above, this 1972 Chevy Camaro is for sale. Garage Kept Motors advertises it here while also sharing a generous photo gallery and revealing additional information about it. So, how much do you think this classic old-timer with serious firepower will set you back? Some probably believe it's a six-digit car, but in fact, it costs less. Like way less. The asking price at the time of writing was $54,900, and that's not bad at all for such a monster, is it?
This thrilling machine features a blue paint finish, rides on five-spoke alloys wrapped in sticky tires, comes with a vinyl roof, and sports a black interior with front sports seats and a timeless dashboard design that's certainly evocative of the era. We can also see a relatively modern stereo system, and the monster up front affects the car's visibility. But that's nothing to the right enthusiast who wants to make this 1972 Chevrolet Camaro theirs.
