This Supercar Drag Race Is So Thrilling, it Hypes Up the Corvette ZR1's Arrival Even More

There's still a lot of time left until the end of next year when we'll finally see the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in action. Its 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 powerplant, dubbed "LT7," produces an incredible 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft (1,123 Nm) of twist at the rear wheels, which should put to shame rivals from its own power division—theoretically, at least. But until that fateful day arrives, we still have many other drag races to look forward to. Like this one!
First, we have the Ferrari 296 GTB, which has some extremely impressive specs when compared to the Revuelto. Also, these two will start this supercar competition in a classic 1v1 showdown.
The mid-engined hybrid Ferrari 296 comes well-equipped with a 120-degree 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that produces 654 horsepower. However, coupled with its 165-hp (167 ps) electric motor, it churns out 819 hp (830 ps) with 546 lb-ft or 740 Nm of torque.
Its 8-speed automatic F1 DCT gearbox sends all that impressive power to the rear wheels only. With a top speed of 205 mph or 330 kph, this beauty can hit 62 mph or 100 kph from a standstill in 2.9 seconds. Because it's a plug-in hybrid, it can drive for about 15.5 miles or 25 kilometers using its 7.45 kWh battery pack. At least it won't wake the neighbors up in the wee hours of the morning.
This 296 GTB model cost around £241,000 (Great British Pounds), equivalent to 310,118 US dollars, which is still less expensive than the £446,000 or $573,913 Lamborghini Revuelto. It's actually 1.85 times cheaper to be completely analytical.
That unbeatable combination and its 8-speed automatic transmission system set all four wheels into motion alarmingly fast, getting from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, maxing out at 217 mph or 349 kilometers per hour. So, how did these two titans perform?
Well, during the first drag race, the Lambo won by mere inches, although both supercars finished in 10.2 seconds. In the second race, the Lambo was faster, with 10.2 ticks on the clock, while the Ferrari 296, driven by Mat Watson, had a slower start and crossed the finish line in 10.4 seconds.
In the third race, the Ferrari won fair and square, even though they both got the checkered flag again at the same time, in 10.3 seconds. After all was said and done, although the Revuelto technically won twice, it was too close to the Ferrari 296 GTB to justify almost twice the price. Not to mention that the latter beat the Lambo in the roll races and during the 100 mph (161 kph) brake test.
Now it's time for the feared and revered Ferrari SF90 Stradale PHEV. It has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors, one at the rear wheels and two at the front. In total, it develops 986 hp or 1,000 ps with 590 lb-ft or 800 Nm of torque. Its 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox sets all four corners in motion, propelling it from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.5 seconds. If it keeps emptying the gas tank at full throttle, it will reach a peak speed of 211 mph or 340 kph.
They even went for a full electric drag race, which the Ferrari won again by a landslide in 18 seconds flat, while the Revuelto did it in 19.1 ticks. Oh, and all this time it was racing the Lambo, the SF90 was carrying two people just to flex that it could.
If this race proved anything, aside from the Ferrari SF90 being an unbeatable beast, it's that when the 1,064-hp 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 hits the tarmac toward the end of next year, it has a lot of champions to dethrone. You can imagine that YouTube will be bursting at the seams with ZR1 versus same-class supercars come early 2026.
The 2025 Lamborghini Temerario will also be exciting to watch in action, with its twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors developing around 888 horsepower or 900 metric ponies.
Speaking of the Lambo, the Revuelto is not only a modern gem, but also packs quite a punch. Its 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine is aided by two electric motors at the front axle and one more in charge of the rear wheels. In total, this beast can output a whopping 1,001 hp (1,015 ps) with 794 lb-ft (1,076 Nm) of torque.
The price tag dangles around £376,000, equivalent to $483,366, meaning it's almost $91,000 cheaper than the Lamborghini Revuelto but $173,248 more expensive than the 819-hp Ferrari 296. After four thrilling drag races, the Ferrari SF90 took home the gold trophy, scoring four consecutive victories. Its fastest time was 9.8 seconds, while the Revuelto's record was a respectable 10.1.
