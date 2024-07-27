This Supercar Drag Race Is So Thrilling, it Hypes Up the Corvette ZR1's Arrival Even More

25 photos Photo: carwow

There's still a lot of time left until the end of next year when we'll finally see the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in action. Its 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 powerplant, dubbed "LT7," produces an incredible 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft (1,123 Nm) of twist at the rear wheels, which should put to shame rivals from its own power division—theoretically, at least. But until that fateful day arrives, we still have many other drag races to look forward to. Like this one!