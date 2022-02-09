This Superb 1971 Honda CB750 Four K1 Packs a Shockwave of Classic UJM Nostalgia

Upon its debut, the CB750 nameplate made European bikes look ancient on a technical level.
Honda’s first-gen CB750 is a true symbol of old-school engineering prowess, and many enthusiasts would gladly spend some serious cash to get their hands on one such entity. What you’re seeing here is a well-kept 1971 model that's just a few minor blemishes away from mint condition.
The bike’s previous long-term owner had its bodywork repainted in a gorgeous Candy Ruby Red base, which is complemented by gold accents and black pinstripes. Additionally, this CB750 Four K1 received a new battery under current ownership, while its gas tank, fuel petcock, and Keihin carbs have all been refurbished for good measure.
In case you don’t recall this creature’s technical specifications, we’ll be more than happy to bring you up to speed. Drawing power from an air-cooled SOHC four-banger with eight valves and a displacement of 736cc, the Japanese titan can deliver up to 67 ponies when the crankshaft spins at 8,000 rpm.
On the other hand, a peak torque output of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) will be supplied in the neighborhood of 7,000 revs per minute. This force travels to the predator’s chain-driven rear wheel by means of a five-speed transmission, resulting in a decent top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
The powertrain hardware is enveloped in a tubular steel double cradle skeleton, which rests on telescopic forks and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers. Stopping power is generated by a single 290 mm (11.4 inches) brake disc at the front and a traditional drum unit at the opposite end.
This classic artifact is going under the hammer on Bring A Trailer, and you’ve only got a couple of days to register your bids at no reserve. The auctioning deadline is set for February 10, so you ought to act swiftly if you plan on surpassing the top bidder, who is currently offering a little over eight grand.
