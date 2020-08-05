This Super-Rare 1957 DeSoto Costs as Much as a Luxurious House on a Greek Island

2020 Kia Stonic Gets EcoDynamics+ in Europe, Also Better Connected and Assisted

If you’re Bill Gates, or at least a friend of the Microsoft founder, here’s a classic car in mint condition that you can totally buy without caring about how much it costs. 23 photos



This is a 1957 DeSoto Adventurer convertible that comes in tip-top shape, and which is ready to become your daily driver because everything is working just like on a new car.



The 345ci (5.7-liter) HEMI engine develops 345 horsepower and is paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission. The odometer indicates just 1,192 miles (1,918 km).



The DeSoto Adventurer convertible is quite a rare car, as the parent company built only 300 such models for model year 1957.



In fact, the year 1957 was a special one for the Adventurer, as it was the first time the lineup was available not only with a hardtop but also with a convertible model, Launched in February 1957, the Adventurer convertible shipped with a Hemi V8 engine that developed 345 horsepower and was using four barrel carburetors.



While the convertible itself is quite a rare thing these days, finding an early Adventurer isn’t easy either. DeSoto produced only 996 cars in 1956, the first year of the Adventurer on the market, while a year later, only 1,950 units left the factory, including the aforementioned convertibles.



