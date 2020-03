But at the same time, it’s also not a secret that video games have improved a lot in the last few years, and their graphics are getting impressively close to the real deal.This means with the right edits, a screenshot that you take in a video game can easily make some believe it’s a shot taken by an automotive photographer.The difference between a real photo and a game shot often comes down to the smallest details, and an untrained eye could really have a hard time figuring out which one is which.The gallery that you see here shows a Subaru BRZ with a series of customizations, including a custom body kit and new wheels, and there’s no doubt all the photos are wallpaper material. The quality of these photos, however, make it pretty difficult to determine if they’re actual pictures of a Subaru BRZ or gaming shots, and we’ll leave it to you to decide what is the case here.The photos come from frzeditz, who posted them on Instagram along with the following description:“The Subaru BRZ is by far one of my fav affordable car ever. Why? Because of the infinite possibilities in term of customization available on it ! You can find some really clean one that are just lowered with some sexy wheels on them or some heavy customized ones that look fantastic (or bad sometimes, unfortunately) etc... and that’s what I love about those, diversity.”In the standard configuration, the Subaru BRZ was equipped with a 2.0-liter engine developing 197 horsepower and 205 Nm of torque. The car was developed in partnership with Toyota, which sold its own versions of the car as Toyota GT86 and Scion FR-S, with the latter already retired after the brand itself was discontinued.