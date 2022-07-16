This Stunning "Shoreline Blue" GMC C10 Rides on an Air Suspension, Does Killer Burnouts

This slick-looking '64 GMC Step Side started out as a chopping block chassis with some wheels on it. Since its humble beginnings, everything else on it besides the body has been tweaked and modified, making this crazy restomod a real head-turner.
Under the hood, there's a stock LS3 6.2-liter engine from GM, with a custom stainless steel exhaust.
You’ll find the same engine as standard in the fifth-generation Camaro SS and the C6 Corvette. It has 430 HP at 5900 RPM, and according to GM, it’s “designed for high performance” and “poised to go down in history as one of Chevrolet’s best and most versatile engines.”
However, when describing the GMC's engine, James from Sharpe Automotive mentioned they do HP tuning in-house, so theirs has "about 500 horsepower," and it is paired with a stock, 6-speed 6l80 automatic transmission.
The ride height is easily adjustable thanks to the air suspension, and it sits sitting on 20-inch Detroit steely wheels, which the owner apparently had to wait "forever" to get.
The brake rotors hiding on the other side are 12-inches in the front and 11-inches in the back, which should help this GMC in case it gets rolling down the street too fast.
Another cool thing that rolls down is the back window, which you’re definitely not going to see very often!
Inside, there is nothing to sneeze at, either, with a dashboard full of individual Dakota digital gauges, some Pioneer tech, and a full stereo system just in case someone needs to blast out their favorite tunes. But with an engine sounding like it does on this GMC, who needs music anyway?
The owner has had it for 30 years, and besides burning rubber, he loves driving it down to the beach. Apparently, it gets a ton of attention, too. Granted, who in their right mind wouldn't like this beauty of a truck? See for yourself.
