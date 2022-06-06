This Stunning 2002 Honda RC51 Offers to Put WSBK Technology at Your Fingertips

It seems eager to prove that mileage is nothing more than a sequence of insignificant digits.
Also known to U.S. buyers as the RVT1000R, Honda’s fierce RC51 boasts more street-legal WSBK pedigree than you can shake a stick at. What you’re seeing in these photos is a second-gen (SP-2) model that belongs to the 2002 model-year, and it’s still in top condition despite having 30k miles (48,000 km) under its belt.
Keen eyes will promptly notice a dual aftermarket exhaust system from Two Brothers Racing, but a less obvious mod comes in the form of Dynojet’s Power Commander control unit. Additionally, the bike’s front fender and tail section were both painted black at some point during prior ownership.
Within the confines of its aluminum twin-spar frame, the RC51 hosts a liquid-cooled 999cc V-twin mill that’s mated to a six-speed close-ratio gearbox. The engine features eight valves operated via dual overhead cams and a state-of-the-art electronic fuel injection system with beefy 62 mm (2.4 inches) throttle bodies.
In the proximity of 10,000 revs per minute, this nasty animal is good for up to 133 horses at the crankshaft. Lower down the rpm range, Honda’s warrior gets pushed forward by a sizeable torque output of 71 pound-feet (96 Nm). By pairing this force with a dry weight of 440 pounds (200 kg), the RVT1000R can hit a top speed of 164 mph (264 kph).
As far as suspension goes, you’ll find 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks at the front and a Pro-Link arrangement at the opposite end. Braking duties are handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating discs up north and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) unit down south, all of which are coupled with Nissin calipers.
This Japanese rocket is currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where you may place you bids until Thursday, June 9. At the moment, topping the highest offer would set you back about six grand, which isn’t a big price to pay for a race-bred phenom of such legendary reputation.
