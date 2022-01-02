This Stunning 1999 Ducati 900SS Shows Less Than 700 Miles on the Odometer

A good bit of tasty Italian flavor can really take your riding experience to the next level.
Having been ridden for a mere 681 miles (1,096 km) during its lifetime, this unsullied 1999 Ducati 900SS is among the cleanest SuperSports you’ll ever have the pleasure of encountering. The Duc is put in motion thanks to an air- and oil-cooled SOHC L-twin powerplant, featuring four desmodromic valves, a Weber-Marelli fuel injection setup, and a sizeable displacement of 904cc.
This bad boy is coupled with a hydraulically-actuated dry multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox, which makes contact with the bike’s rear three-spoke wheel through a drive chain. When the tachometer shows 7,500 revs per minute, you’ll be experiencing a maximum power output figure of 80 stallions.
Additionally, the engine will produce as much as 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) of torque at a lower point on the rpm range. Upon reaching the tarmac, this force enables the 900SS to scorch the quarter-mile jog in 12.1 seconds before hitting a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph). Bologna’s gladiator weighs 414 pounds (188 kg) without fluids, and its fuel capacity is generously rated at 4.2 gallons (16 liters).
The powertrain componentry is hugged by a steel trellis skeleton, resting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks at the front and an adjustable monoshock with progressive linkage on the opposite end. Up north, braking duties are taken good care of thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers, while the rear hoop is brought to a halt by a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper.
As you’re reading these paragraphs, the ‘99 MY SuperSport is searching for its future owner on Bring A Trailer, where it will be listed at no reserve for another five days (until Friday, January 7). For the time being, there’s only one bidder who has shown an interest in Ducati’s titan, and they’re willing to spend a little under four grand.
This bad boy is coupled with a hydraulically-actuated dry multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox, which makes contact with the bike’s rear three-spoke wheel through a drive chain. When the tachometer shows 7,500 revs per minute, you’ll be experiencing a maximum power output figure of 80 stallions.
Additionally, the engine will produce as much as 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) of torque at a lower point on the rpm range. Upon reaching the tarmac, this force enables the 900SS to scorch the quarter-mile jog in 12.1 seconds before hitting a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph). Bologna’s gladiator weighs 414 pounds (188 kg) without fluids, and its fuel capacity is generously rated at 4.2 gallons (16 liters).
The powertrain componentry is hugged by a steel trellis skeleton, resting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks at the front and an adjustable monoshock with progressive linkage on the opposite end. Up north, braking duties are taken good care of thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers, while the rear hoop is brought to a halt by a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper.
As you’re reading these paragraphs, the ‘99 MY SuperSport is searching for its future owner on Bring A Trailer, where it will be listed at no reserve for another five days (until Friday, January 7). For the time being, there’s only one bidder who has shown an interest in Ducati’s titan, and they’re willing to spend a little under four grand.