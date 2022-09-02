This Stunning 1936 Type 57SC Atalante Is a Piece of Bugatti History, Could Be Yours

The Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante comes from an era when some of the most beautiful cars in history were created and is arguably Jean Bugatti’s greatest creation.
It is the most representative example of Bugatti art and one of the most coveted Bugattis ever made, coming with a streamlined design, a low-slung chassis, and a supercharged engine.
The Atalante’s body style evolved from the 1935 Aérolithe show car, a model that reached very limited production under the Atlantic name in 1936. The 57S Atalante model came with two-tone body paint to highlight the French curve on the side of the two-seater coupe. It was, most often than not, black with an intense highlight color.
This is also the case of the example you see in the photos above, which was the very first completed Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante that rolled out of the carmaker’s Molsheim factory doors in August 1936 and came in a black livery with red accents.
Featuring a highly aerodynamic design, the Atalante was built on the Type 57 “Surbaissé” chassis that stood out with its ovoid radiator that formed a deep vee and its significantly lower ground clearance compared to the Type 57, achieved by running the rear axle through the chassis frame, rather than over it. The car was powered by an enhanced 3.3-liter DOHC straight-eight engine, a proven racing car engine mated with a four-speed manual gearbox.
A version equipped with Roots supercharger, which boosted the engine’s output to 200 hp and allowed a 120 mph (190 kph) top speed, was also made. Chassis 57384 was retrofitted with the supercharger by the factory at the first owner’s request.
Only 17 units of the Type 57SC Atalante were ever built, which makes it a highly collectible model. Chassis 57384 you see here is one of the most important in the bunch, being the first to leave the Molsheim factory fitted with the “S” specification engine.
This Atalante example, which was ordered by a gentleman called Marcel-Louis Bertrand, was made famous shortly after delivery by Claire Descollas, who borrowed the car to participate in the 9th Concours International de Tourisme Automobile Fémenin Paris-Vichy-St Raphaël in March 1937.
The car underwent a professional restoration in the mid-1990s to return it to the condition in which it left the marque’s factory. During this restoration, the chassis was straightened and the mechanical components received an overhaul. The original carpet and leather upholstery were preserved.
This rare Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante will go under the hammer via RM Sotheby’s at its St. Moritz auction on September 9. So if you have the financial power, don’t miss this opportunity to become a member of a select group of Bugatti owners.
It is the most representative example of Bugatti art and one of the most coveted Bugattis ever made, coming with a streamlined design, a low-slung chassis, and a supercharged engine.
The Atalante’s body style evolved from the 1935 Aérolithe show car, a model that reached very limited production under the Atlantic name in 1936. The 57S Atalante model came with two-tone body paint to highlight the French curve on the side of the two-seater coupe. It was, most often than not, black with an intense highlight color.
This is also the case of the example you see in the photos above, which was the very first completed Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante that rolled out of the carmaker’s Molsheim factory doors in August 1936 and came in a black livery with red accents.
Featuring a highly aerodynamic design, the Atalante was built on the Type 57 “Surbaissé” chassis that stood out with its ovoid radiator that formed a deep vee and its significantly lower ground clearance compared to the Type 57, achieved by running the rear axle through the chassis frame, rather than over it. The car was powered by an enhanced 3.3-liter DOHC straight-eight engine, a proven racing car engine mated with a four-speed manual gearbox.
A version equipped with Roots supercharger, which boosted the engine’s output to 200 hp and allowed a 120 mph (190 kph) top speed, was also made. Chassis 57384 was retrofitted with the supercharger by the factory at the first owner’s request.
Only 17 units of the Type 57SC Atalante were ever built, which makes it a highly collectible model. Chassis 57384 you see here is one of the most important in the bunch, being the first to leave the Molsheim factory fitted with the “S” specification engine.
This Atalante example, which was ordered by a gentleman called Marcel-Louis Bertrand, was made famous shortly after delivery by Claire Descollas, who borrowed the car to participate in the 9th Concours International de Tourisme Automobile Fémenin Paris-Vichy-St Raphaël in March 1937.
The car underwent a professional restoration in the mid-1990s to return it to the condition in which it left the marque’s factory. During this restoration, the chassis was straightened and the mechanical components received an overhaul. The original carpet and leather upholstery were preserved.
This rare Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante will go under the hammer via RM Sotheby’s at its St. Moritz auction on September 9. So if you have the financial power, don’t miss this opportunity to become a member of a select group of Bugatti owners.