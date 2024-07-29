This Sprinter Camper Van Features an Uncommon, Refreshing Layout Perfect for Solo Van Life

One of the biggest issues with camper vans is the lack of space. However, with some creativity and ingenuity, you can create efficient layouts that make even the smallest interiors comfortable and livable. Today, I'm checking out a small van that was cleverly converted into a practical tiny home on wheels.
Meet Ron and his mobile home, a 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 with a 144" wheelbase. Here's some context: Sprinter vans are available in four options: 1500, 2500, 3500, and 4500 – the main difference between these is the payload capacity (how much weight they can hold and how much they can tow). Moreover, each variant is offered in two wheelbase sizes: 148" and 170".
Ron is a retired US Navy sailor who now works as an occupational therapist. He built this rig to travel full-time across the United States, maybe even to South America. As usual, I'll start the tour with the vehicle's exterior.
To support the extra weight, Ron upgraded the suspension by fitting a RAS (RoadActive Suspension) leaf spring helper, giving the van more stability and increasing its payload capacity.
At the rear, you'll notice two carriers: an Owl Vans Sherpa holding a Roto Pax fuel container, a shovel, and a Pelican hard case, as well as a Van Dutch ladder/carrier housing another fuel container and a box that hides a sizeable Yamaha gas generator.
Slide the door open, and you'll be greeted by a clean, beautifully designed interior. It has wood everywhere, with a slatted wooden ceiling, grey cabinetry, and LVP flooring.
Ron devised an uncommon layout. Usually, van dwellers create a seating area at the front, followed by a kitchen, a bathroom, and a fixed bedroom at the rear. Ron chose a slightly different approach, devising a couch/bed at the front, with the rear part dedicated to storage.
This interior has a closed layout, meaning the driver's cabin is separated from the living space by a partition wall. However, it has a pass-through door, so Ron can quickly hop in the driver's seat in case of an emergency. This setup makes the living space feel a bit smaller, but its advantage is more privacy and better insulation.
Ron didn't make any modifications to the driver's cabin, with one exception. He upholstered the two seats with leather diamond stitching.
Dead ahead of the entrance, you'll find the couch/bed with storage underneath. It's large enough to seat four people comfortably. To turn it into a bed, you only have to pull it out. Other notable features in this area are a monitor mounted to a swivel base and three overhead storage spaces.
Next, we have a small kitchen on the passenger side of the interior. It features an overhead microwave, a decently sized countertop, a slide-out Bouge RV refrigerator box, a deep sink, and a tiled stone backsplash. Ron didn't share what he uses for cooking, but I assume it's a portable stove.
The bathroom is located at the very rear of the living space, on the driver's side. It boasts a small sink with an extendable faucet that doubles as a shower head, a medicine cabinet, and a Porta Potti toilet. I love the look of this tiny space, with white subway tiles all around.
Ron kept things simple when it comes to plumbing. Instead of fitting a large freshwater tank, he uses portable water canisters. There are two canisters in the cabinet underneath the sink, as well as three others in the other cabinet beside the shower.
You'll notice the rest of this camper van's utility systems between the bathroom and the rear doors. Specifically, a diesel heater powered by another Bluetti power bank makes sure you'll be warm and cozy in colder environments. The rest of the rear space is used for storage, with hooks for hanging clothes.
On top of the vehicle, Ron installed a roof rack holding three solar panels with a total capacity of 600 W. What's more, he came up with a clever setup. The solar panels can be flipped up to reveal a wooden deck, the perfect place to relax, sunbathe, and enjoy the surrounding views.
The wall integrates two drawers: one holds a coffeemaker, while the other houses a portable, 2,300-BTU Zero Breeze A/C vented out through the passenger side door.
Ron didn't make any modifications to the driver's cabin, with one exception. He upholstered the two seats with leather diamond stitching.
Dead ahead of the entrance, you'll find the couch/bed with storage underneath. It's large enough to seat four people comfortably. To turn it into a bed, you only have to pull it out. Other notable features in this area are a monitor mounted to a swivel base and three overhead storage spaces.
Next, we have a small kitchen on the passenger side of the interior. It features an overhead microwave, a decently sized countertop, a slide-out Bouge RV refrigerator box, a deep sink, and a tiled stone backsplash. Ron didn't share what he uses for cooking, but I assume it's a portable stove.
The following part of the interior is dedicated to storage. Next to the kitchen, Ron built a large cabinet that houses the rig's power system. It consists of a Bluetti AC200MAX power station with two expansion batteries for a total of 6 kW. That's enough to power the entire van's amenities, including an additional 5,000-BTU A/C located above the power cabinet. On the opposite side, you'll discover two other storage spaces: a hanging closet and a cabinet.
The bathroom is located at the very rear of the living space, on the driver's side. It boasts a small sink with an extendable faucet that doubles as a shower head, a medicine cabinet, and a Porta Potti toilet. I love the look of this tiny space, with white subway tiles all around.
Ron kept things simple when it comes to plumbing. Instead of fitting a large freshwater tank, he uses portable water canisters. There are two canisters in the cabinet underneath the sink, as well as three others in the other cabinet beside the shower.
You'll notice the rest of this camper van's utility systems between the bathroom and the rear doors. Specifically, a diesel heater powered by another Bluetti power bank makes sure you'll be warm and cozy in colder environments. The rest of the rear space is used for storage, with hooks for hanging clothes.
I'm glad Ron kept safety and security in mind by fitting a Thule Van Lock for the rear doors. By the way, you can learn more about the best ways to protect yourself and your mobile home by checking out my article about van life safety tools and tips.
All in all, this is a fantastic tiny home on wheels. What stands out most about it is its efficient layout – it not only doesn't feel cramped, but the fact that the hallway passes through front to back allows Ron to use the rear doors as an entrance, which comes in useful in many scenarios. Moreover, despite its compact interior, this rig packs a ton of features.