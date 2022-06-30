This Sprightly 1995 BMW R 100 GS Paris-Dakar Calls the Road Less Traveled Its Home

Judging by the lack of any major imperfections, the R 100 GS we’re about to look at is unlikely to have spent much time off the asphalt.
More often than not, the BMW R 100 GS exemplars we encounter tend to be fairly beat-up, but that’s really not the case with this stunning 1995 model. It is a Paris-Dakar variant with approximately 18,600 miles (30,000 km) on the clock, and you could be the next person to have it in their garage!
That’s right; Motorrad’s rugged dual-sport is making its way to the auction block right now, joined by several spare parts, an aftermarket Corbin saddle and a 20-inch touring windshield. The Bavarian will be listed on Bring a Trailer for two more days (until July 2), so you ought to act sooner rather than later if you’d like to see it parked on your driveway.
At the moment, the highest bid amounts to a very generous nine grand, but there’s still plenty of time for things to escalate into five-digit territory. Inside the Paris-Dakar's tubular steel duplex cradle skeleton, there’s an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin powerhouse with dual Bing inhalers, two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 8.5:1.
The horizontally opposed mill is capable of producing 60 hp at 6,500 rpm, along with 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of crankshaft-measured torque at approximately 3,750 revs. To reach the rear shaft-driven wheel, the oomph travels through a five-speed transmission and a dry single-plate clutch. Ultimately, this whole operation will result in speeds of up to 109 mph (176 kph).
At the front end, stopping power hails from a hydraulic 285 mm (11.2 inches) disc and a two-piston Brembo caliper, while the rear hoop is brought to a halt by a traditional drum brake measuring 200 mm (7.9 inches) in diameter. In terms of suspension, the ‘95 MY R 100 GS carries leading-axle telescopic forks up north and an adjustable monoshock down south. Finally, its curb weight is rated at 520 pounds (236 kg).
