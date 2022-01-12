This Spectacular Timepiece Was Crafted From Peugeot 9X8 Endurance Brake Pads

Luxury watchmaker Lorige has recently teamed up with Peugeot Sport to create a unique watch. Meet the new BL-Endurance Hyperblack, a timepiece that was made from the brake pads of the 9X8 Hybrid used during the development phase of the hypercar. Now you can take a piece of the 9X8 hybrid-powered LMH racer with you wherever you go.
The development process of this new piece took more than two years. The BL-Endurance had to go through a series of tests to ensure the reliability of the brand's LOR-PR01 caliber and the approval of the reprocessed carbon material used to make the watch.
The initials "BL" stand for "Brake Late," and they remind us that when it comes to winning a race, braking is equally as crucial as acceleration. The watch's dark theme is inspired by the carbon body of a modern racecar.
This monochrome effect was produced by giving all the elements, including the grade 5 titanium bezel and visible screws, a bead-blasted finish that blends with the black treated surfaces. The body of the timepiece also features Kryptonite and Selenium and some grey touches to match the 9X8 Hybrid's identity.
The most striking feature of this timepiece is the 51.6 x 43.6 mm case: a one-piece structure that was made from the Peugeot 9X8 brake pads. The material was incorporated into the watch after it was subjected to the repeated brakings of the drivers during the development phase of the prototype. The watchmaker did not forget to remind the wearers of this incredible feature, so it engraved it on the side of the case, showing the true origin of the intricate structure.
The heart of this watch is represented by the LOR-PR01 mechanical caliber, which beats at 28,800 vibrations per hour (VpH) for almost two days. The power reserve is marked on the dial with an indicator in the form of a fuel gauge. The whole rugged look of this timepiece is completed with a black vulcanized rubber strap.
After a decade-long absence from top-flight endurance racing, Peugeot will return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year with its new 9X8 hypercar, and it's eyeing the big prize. Hinting towards its goals, the production of the new timepiece was also limited to 24 units worldwide.
