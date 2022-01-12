This Spectacular Timepiece Was Crafted From Peugeot 9X8 Endurance Brake Pads

Luxury watchmaker Lorige has recently teamed up with Peugeot Sport to create a unique watch. Meet the new BL-Endurance Hyperblack, a timepiece that was made from the brake pads of the 9X8 Hybrid used during the development phase of the hypercar. Now you can take a piece of the 9X8 hybrid-powered LMH racer with you wherever you go.

6 photos