This Spectacular 3D-printed Zero-Emission Superyacht Is Waiting for a Visionary Owner

A visionary owner with deep pockets or a top-level shipyard could make this extremely bold and fascinating concept superyacht come to life. Despite its name, Project Pegasus has what it takes to become someone's real pleasure craft and pave the way for other radically green yachts that combine impeccable luxury with bold engineering and sustainable features.
It's hard to say which is the most intriguing, innovative aspect of Project Pegasus. If built, it could become the world's first luxury superyacht that combines 3D printing with solar-electric/hydrogen propulsion. It would also incorporate one of the most ambitious hydroponic structures in the form of a huge, multi-level "Tree of Life" meant to supply both fresh air and organic food. True to its name, this would also be one of the most spectacular apparitions in the highly demanding niche of superyachts from a purely aesthetic point of view.
International designer Jozeph Forakis is the man who merged all of these futuristic approaches into a single, extraordinary design. The partnership with Lateral Naval Architects and Denison Yachting took the project to the next level. Now, the only piece missing is either a private owner or a shipyard willing to move this to the final building stage.
Forakis is confident that it's only a matter of time before all yachts will be made using techniques similar to Project Pegasus, arguing that its main technologies are not based on hopeful expectations but on what is available today. Alex Clarke, the project's representative at Denison, also believes that Project Pegasus has the potential to become iconic. In other words, it could define a certain moment in the superyacht industry and lead the way to a whole new era.
By using robotic 3D printing to integrate both the hull and superstructure into a mesh-like structure, the engineering process becomes more sustainable and cost-efficient, while the resulting vessel is both strong and lightweight.
The 3D-printed structure also has a unique impact on the visual appearance of the yacht. When the lighting is right, at certain angles, you would be able to see this mesh-like skeleton through the reflective glass of the wings. These reflective solar wings, designed as multi-tiered elements of the superstructure, give Pegasus its futuristic spaceship look. Together with the metallic silver finish of the hull, they seem to replicate the movement and color of the water for an otherworldly visual effect. This is why Forakis described his creation as "invisible," also referring to its low environmental footprint.
Even in its conceptual form, this stunning superyacht has already snatched two prestigious awards: the International Yacht & Aviation Award for "Interior Concept" and the Elite Concept Award for both exterior and interior.
Ultimately, this is just the foundation for an ultra-sophisticated pleasure craft that will incorporate all the luxurious amenities of conventional superyachts. Boasting 88 meters (289 feet), Project Pegasus could become the greenest, most innovative 3D-printed megayacht.
