This Special Edition London Black Cab Spent Its Whole Life in Florida

The London Black cabs are a symbol of English culture that permeates around the world. That said, not every one of them was destined to roam the streets of the British capital.
Every once in a while, a handful find their way onto the streets of America, and now one special edition of these taxis could be yours via a private seller in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Contrary to what one might assume, this special Burberry edition of the LTI TXII black cab was part of a North American exclusive deal with Neiman Marcus for their 2002 Chrismas Catalogue, and were made sd left-hand drive only. Only 250 examples were ever produced for the North American market. Of that group, only a handful are known to still be running and driving.
The Burberry U.S special edition of the TXII taxi's were finished black over tan interior with leatherworks by Burberry of London. This cab’s dashboard is peppered with little trinkets like wood veneer accents and a Clarion CD player along with controls for the rear dome lights. The car was purchased by a couple in West Palm Beach from brand new and only sports 26,000 miles (41,842 kilometers) on the odometer - and this Black Cab is in better shape than many that serve the City of London today.
The 2.4 liter Ford Duratorq turbo-diesel engine is rated at 88 horsepower and 181 ft-lbs of torque from the factory. Not ideal for long trips, but more than enough for local commutes similar to what this cab was intended to be driving. The car is offered with manuals, service records, and a Florida title in the name of the seller’s husband.
For such a rare and unique car in such remarkably good condition, an asking price of $56,800 is certainly not outside the realm of reasonability. Getting spare parts might be a bit of a pain, but it must surely be worth it for what is almost assuredly one of the rarest cars in America today.
