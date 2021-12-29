This Space Logistics Company Is Giving Everyone a Chance to Launch Their Own Satellite

Satellite launches have exploded over the past couple of years, as they are gradually becoming more accessible for smaller companies in various industries as well. Here’s your chance to be part of this phenomenon and launch your own satellite in the coming year.
There’s no doubt about it – space frontiers are no longer metaphorically distant, but accessible to more and more industry players. Space tourism is just beginning, but the space or cis-lunar economy has already made some giant steps. Space is no longer limited to the few government-funded exploration and research projects, but to a wide range of businesses looking to explore space’s resources.
But launching a satellite is not something that everybody can do, at least for the time being. Companies that want to step inside the world of space missions can ask for assistance from companies such as Orbital Transports. This space logistics provider promises to handle everything from mission design to the satellite technology and transportation for commercial operations outside the Earth.
This unprecedented accessibility even for smaller companies is owed, according to Orbital Transports, to new technologies, lowered costs, plus advanced miniaturization and standardization. In other words, nanosatellites are taking over space, carrying a variety of commercial payloads.
If you’ve ever dreamt of launching your own satellite into space, here’s your chance. Orbital Transports has teamed up with technology investor and entrepreneur Peter Wokwicz, for a unique challenge. Together, they will design, build, launch and operate a smallsat based on an idea submitted by the contest’s winner. Anyone can enter, as long as their idea is unique, has social or economic benefits, and is cost-effective.
Proposals can be submitted until January 14, 2022, and the winner will be announced on January 28. The small satellite based on the winning idea will be launched by the end of 2022. The lucky winner will not only get to see his or her one-of-a-kind idea become reality, but will also end up with $10,000, and can even be actively involved in the design process.
This is truly an exciting opportunity for anyone, because all it takes is a good idea – no satellite design or building knowledge required. For those who are feeling lucky, the submission form can be accessed here.
