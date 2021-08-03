Porsche Gets Into the Space Race, Backing Isar Aerospace

5 Original 1966 Chevrolet Impala Spent 30 Years Away from Humans, V8 Still Alive

4 GM Equipped Certain Trucks With Incorrect Spare Tires, Now It’s Recalling Them

2 Once-Gorgeous 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Shows What Ignorance Can Do to a Legend

1 Three 1958 Chevrolet Impalas Found in a Barn, Fourth One Hiding in the Bushes

More on this:

This Solid-Looking 1970 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Seems Perfect for a Restomod Project

As opposed to Ford’s brand-new Bronco, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has revived the Blazer as a mid-size crossover with the frowny design of the Camaro. The full-size K5 based on the C/K line of pickups remains the one to get, and this particular example ticks all the right boxes. 14 photos



Very solid in every way, the lovely Blazer in the following two videos exhibits very little rust despite its age. Originally finished in green, the four-wheel-drive utility vehicle was repainted in the current shade of tan in 1974. Combined with the white hardtop, bumpers, and 15-inch wheels mounted with 235/75 Uniroyal Tiger Paw XTM rubber, the old-school SUV shows just the right amount of patina.



The cabin, however, needs tender loving care because of tears in the driver’s seat vinyl upholstery and the rough finishes that one would expect from a truck-based utility vehicle from this era. Powered by a 350 small-block V8 with replacement valves, hardened seats, and refinished cylinder heads, the Blazer also flaunts a three-speed automatic and a 40-gallon auxiliary tank.



Given this Blazer’s condition, a ground-up restoration or an LS-powered restomod are both viable outcomes for the next owner. With five days of bidding left on



Sold by Felix Chevrolet in 1970 when gasoline still had lead and before the widespread introduction of catalytic converters, chassis number KE180S116401 remained in storage for several years prior to the current owner’s acquisition in February 2021. Last serviced in May 2021 with fresh oil and various replacement parts that include belts, hoses, battery, and starter, the full-size rig shows 83,000 miles (133,576 kilometers) on the odo.Very solid in every way, the lovely Blazer in the following two videos exhibits very little rust despite its age. Originally finished in green, the four-wheel-drive utility vehicle was repainted in the current shade of tan in 1974. Combined with the white hardtop, bumpers, and 15-inch wheels mounted with 235/75 Uniroyal Tiger Paw XTM rubber, the old-schoolshows just the right amount of patina.The cabin, however, needs tender loving care because of tears in the driver’s seat vinyl upholstery and the rough finishes that one would expect from a truck-based utility vehicle from this era. Powered by a 350 small-block V8 with replacement valves, hardened seats, and refinished cylinder heads, the Blazer also flaunts a three-speed automatic and a 40-gallon auxiliary tank.Given this Blazer’s condition, a ground-up restoration or an LS-powered restomod are both viable outcomes for the next owner. With five days of bidding left on Bring a Trailer, chassis KE180S116401 currently stands at the somewhat low price of $11,000 even though K5 prices are steadily increasing. Hagerty’s valuation tool currently lists a good one at $23,000 while excellent and concours models fetch $43,100 and $65,200 on average.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.