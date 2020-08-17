4 Lucid Air to Have Highest Ever EV Range at 517 Miles, Independent Test Finds

This Smart Car Ventilation System Promises Healthy Air Inside

Most large cities out there are jammed with cars, and this leads not only to nightmare traffic but also to increased pollution that each and every one of us has to deal with. 6 photos



And it’s all thanks to a smart approach that allows it to be installed right on the rear door window using a custom design for each car and then direct the airflow through a filter to block PM2.5 particles. Only clean air is supposed to get inside when ACOOL runs, the device inventor explains in a post on



There are several features that set ACOOL apart from the rest of the devices out there, and one of them is an automatic on/off system that allows it to start and stop the ventilation when needed. For example, ACOOL can start when the cabin temperature is at or above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) and then switch off when it drops below 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit).



It features a solar recharge panel that allows it to work without any other source of power, although it can also be connected to the car’s battery too.



“The low-voltage detect (LVD) generates a signal to the system for an automatic turn off when the battery voltage below 11.8V to ensure a minimum level of voltage. The green light on the Smartbox panel blinking or off indicates battery voltage below 11.8V,” the creators explain on Indiegogo.



The good news is that ACOOL is available as part of the crowdfunding campaign for just $99, but the bad news is that there’s a chance the project might fail to get the requested budget. It remains to be seen if the parent company raises the necessary funds to make ACOOL happen, but according to the original timeline, the device was scheduled to begin shipping to customers in August or September.



As far as drivers are concerned, there are many ways to keep the air inside the cabin at a healthy level, but a new device called ACOOL promises to make the whole thing much easier.And it’s all thanks to a smart approach that allows it to be installed right on the rear door window using a custom design for each car and then direct the airflow through a filter to block PM2.5 particles. Only clean air is supposed to get inside when ACOOL runs, the device inventor explains in a post on Indiegogo where they are seeking crowdfunding support.There are several features that set ACOOL apart from the rest of the devices out there, and one of them is an automatic on/off system that allows it to start and stop the ventilation when needed. For example, ACOOL can start when the cabin temperature is at or above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) and then switch off when it drops below 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit).It features a solar recharge panel that allows it to work without any other source of power, although it can also be connected to the car’s battery too.“The low-voltage detect (LVD) generates a signal to the system for an automatic turn off when the battery voltage below 11.8V to ensure a minimum level of voltage. The green light on the Smartbox panel blinking or off indicates battery voltage below 11.8V,” the creators explain on Indiegogo.The good news is that ACOOL is available as part of the crowdfunding campaign for just $99, but the bad news is that there’s a chance the project might fail to get the requested budget. It remains to be seen if the parent company raises the necessary funds to make ACOOL happen, but according to the original timeline, the device was scheduled to begin shipping to customers in August or September.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.