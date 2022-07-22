This Small Thor Compass AWD Expands When Parked to Offer a Roomy Stay

For 2023, Thor Motor Coach added a new floor plan in its Compass AWD lineup. It's called the 24KB, and it's the biggest model offered. Although we're still talking about a Class B+ motorhome, the model is incredibly spacious, even with the wall-slide in.
The Compass is based on the Ford Transit AWD chassis. Under the hood, the RV has a 3.5-liter V6 engine capable of delivering 310 hp and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque, which is enough to take you on less traveled roads.
There are two other floor plans available in this Class B+ motorhome. But we're focusing on the recently-introduced one: the 24KB. It measures 25.7 ft (7.8 meters) in length, and it’s 7.6-ft-wide (2.3-meter-wide). It's the biggest model in the lineup, and it's absolutely packed with features.
This RV comes with a power patio awning with LED lights that allows travelers to spend time outside during hot summer days. It also has amazing storage space, so it's a model designed for those who always overpack.
As I've already mentioned, the interior is surprisingly spacious. There's a decent walkway that allows owners to access each area, even on the road. When parked, the 24KB offers a roomy stay as it gains some extra room that lets travelers enjoy every inch of the motorhome.
Once you step inside, the first thing you're going to notice is the living room, which is equipped with a large sofa that can be converted into a bed. In front of it, travelers can set up a table. They can use it for dining or work. They can also choose to simply relax on the sofa/bed and watch the TV mounted right above the entryway.
On the opposite side of the living room is the kitchen, which comes with all the necessary appliances. There's a round sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, a convection microwave, and a refrigerator. It also has a pull-up counter extension that maximizes countertop space and plenty of cabinets and drawers for storage.
The bathroom in this Compass AWD is quite small, but it does the job. It has a shower, another round sink with storage underneath, a medicine cabinet, and a toilet. When you step outside of the bathroom, you're going to notice a pretty large closet that can be used for hanging clothes.
At the rear is the bedroom. This area has an interesting layout. It includes twin beds with an extra section in the middle. Depending on the owners' preferences, they can convert the twins into a king-size bed and sleep in comfort. However, regardless of the arrangement, they will be able to watch the TV from any spot. Above the beds, there is even more storage space. More specifically, travelers get not one, not two, but six large cabinets.
Unfortunately, Thor doesn't specify the price for the new floor plan. However, it's worth noting that a 2023 Compass AWD starts at $147.450 MSRP. Check out the video down below for a thorough walkthrough of the model.
There are two other floor plans available in this Class B+ motorhome. But we're focusing on the recently-introduced one: the 24KB. It measures 25.7 ft (7.8 meters) in length, and it’s 7.6-ft-wide (2.3-meter-wide). It's the biggest model in the lineup, and it's absolutely packed with features.
This RV comes with a power patio awning with LED lights that allows travelers to spend time outside during hot summer days. It also has amazing storage space, so it's a model designed for those who always overpack.
As I've already mentioned, the interior is surprisingly spacious. There's a decent walkway that allows owners to access each area, even on the road. When parked, the 24KB offers a roomy stay as it gains some extra room that lets travelers enjoy every inch of the motorhome.
Once you step inside, the first thing you're going to notice is the living room, which is equipped with a large sofa that can be converted into a bed. In front of it, travelers can set up a table. They can use it for dining or work. They can also choose to simply relax on the sofa/bed and watch the TV mounted right above the entryway.
On the opposite side of the living room is the kitchen, which comes with all the necessary appliances. There's a round sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, a convection microwave, and a refrigerator. It also has a pull-up counter extension that maximizes countertop space and plenty of cabinets and drawers for storage.
The bathroom in this Compass AWD is quite small, but it does the job. It has a shower, another round sink with storage underneath, a medicine cabinet, and a toilet. When you step outside of the bathroom, you're going to notice a pretty large closet that can be used for hanging clothes.
At the rear is the bedroom. This area has an interesting layout. It includes twin beds with an extra section in the middle. Depending on the owners' preferences, they can convert the twins into a king-size bed and sleep in comfort. However, regardless of the arrangement, they will be able to watch the TV from any spot. Above the beds, there is even more storage space. More specifically, travelers get not one, not two, but six large cabinets.
Unfortunately, Thor doesn't specify the price for the new floor plan. However, it's worth noting that a 2023 Compass AWD starts at $147.450 MSRP. Check out the video down below for a thorough walkthrough of the model.