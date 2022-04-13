This Six-Year-Old Designed the Logo for UK’s Historic Satellite Launch

If you want to see what the happiest person on Earth looks like, all you have to do is see six-year-old Callum Wilkinson proudly holding his creation that won the Logo Lift Off Competition in the UK. Callum’s design will be featured on the rockets that will launch small satellites from the UK later this year. The little boy’s name will be forever linked to this historic event.
Rockets are fascinating for most kids, so to have a logo created by them showcased on such cool vehicles would be something to be really proud of. But to know that these won’t be just regular rockets but ones that will conduct pioneering satellite launches for your country is enough to make you feel “really, really on top of the world.” That’s what Callum said about how he feels as the winner of the Logo Lift Off Competition.
The UK Space Agency launched the event together with Hopscotch Consulting with the goal of inspiring the young generation to consider potential careers in space and engineering. As the country’s space industry is gearing up to grow at an accelerated rate, it will need an adequate workforce. Over 10,000 kids with ages between four and 11 sent their ideas. In addition to 13 regional winners, Callum was announced as the overall winner on the International Day of Human Spaceflight, April 12.
His creative logo reflects the multiple benefits of satellites for our planet. Indeed, the UK is involved in several satellite missions focused on climate data, forest monitoring, and carbon-emission measuring. But most of all, it’s gearing up for a historic launch this year. It will be the first time when small satellites are launched from European soil, and the UK will be the first country to achieve that.
The launch will take place from Spaceport Cornwall, and the rocket will be displaying Callum’s winning logo. In fact, he was also invited to be present at this great event.
The UK Space Agency is working with Virgin Orbit for this upcoming launch from Cornwall, one of the seven spaceports that will eventually operate throughout the UK. This small satellite launch will pave the way for an even more exciting event, the launch of Britain’s first rocket in more than 50 years.
