This Sinister BMW R nineT Cafe Racer Is Packed Full of Carbon Fiber Goodness

It’s getting increasingly harder to for custom bike builders to come up with a truly outstanding R nineT-based build, as Motorrad’s platform has been customized in countless ways since its inception. Still, Cytech Motorcycles over in Johannesburg, South Africa have clearly managed to create something unique with the carbon-clad beast shown above.
Shop boss Donovan Muller and his crew were approached by a client requesting a BMW R nineT cafe racer with tons of carbon fiber. They didn’t think twice about taking the commission, and the donor was promptly dismantled upon arrival at their facility. Next, an assortment of CFRP goodies were either built from scratch or sourced from aftermarket suppliers. Let’s begin our analysis at the motorcycle’s front end.
There you’ll spot a bespoke carbon fairing fitted in place via tailor-made mounting paraphernalia, surrounding a premium LED headlight from Koso. A tinted windshield is present in that area, as well, but then you’ve also got a new carbon fiber fender a bit lower down. Up in the cockpit, you’ll come across Rizoma fluid reservoirs, new grips, and bar-end mirrors, but the stock gauges are still present.
We notice the OEM fuel tank remaining on this machine, now embellished with an assortment of carbon bits and custom badges. More CFRP flanks the gas tank, in the form of replacement side covers filling in any unsightly gaps beneath it. A handmade black leather saddle is placed right behind the fuel tank, sitting atop a new subframe with integrated LED lighting. From now on, the license plate will live down low on a swingarm-mounted bracket.
The carbon fiber attire is finished off with a pair of aftermarket valve covers, and that brings us to the Beemer’s powertrain. Some premium breathing equipment made its way onto the R nineT, comprising DNA pod filters and a custom-built exhaust system. The pipework is made of titanium, and it terminates down low in a set of carbon mufflers.
A metal sump guard protects the engine’s underside, while the fuel mapping has been optimized by way of a top-shelf aftermarket controller. Yet another big change took place in the unsprung sector, which is now occupied by a striking pair of Jonich wheels. Their carbon fiber rims are enveloped in grippy Power Cup rubber from Michelin’s range, with the rear tire measuring a beefy 180/55.
For improved stopping power, the factory Brembo calipers were mated to aftermarket brake rotors all-round. Lastly, there’s nothing too complicated about the creature’s color scheme, it being a stylish mixture of gloss-black and exposed carbon fiber. Simple though it may be, the colorway works incredibly well for Cytech’s sinister R nineT cafe racer, with a bit of unpainted metal here and there to prevent it from becoming a murdered-out affair.
There you’ll spot a bespoke carbon fairing fitted in place via tailor-made mounting paraphernalia, surrounding a premium LED headlight from Koso. A tinted windshield is present in that area, as well, but then you’ve also got a new carbon fiber fender a bit lower down. Up in the cockpit, you’ll come across Rizoma fluid reservoirs, new grips, and bar-end mirrors, but the stock gauges are still present.
We notice the OEM fuel tank remaining on this machine, now embellished with an assortment of carbon bits and custom badges. More CFRP flanks the gas tank, in the form of replacement side covers filling in any unsightly gaps beneath it. A handmade black leather saddle is placed right behind the fuel tank, sitting atop a new subframe with integrated LED lighting. From now on, the license plate will live down low on a swingarm-mounted bracket.
The carbon fiber attire is finished off with a pair of aftermarket valve covers, and that brings us to the Beemer’s powertrain. Some premium breathing equipment made its way onto the R nineT, comprising DNA pod filters and a custom-built exhaust system. The pipework is made of titanium, and it terminates down low in a set of carbon mufflers.
A metal sump guard protects the engine’s underside, while the fuel mapping has been optimized by way of a top-shelf aftermarket controller. Yet another big change took place in the unsprung sector, which is now occupied by a striking pair of Jonich wheels. Their carbon fiber rims are enveloped in grippy Power Cup rubber from Michelin’s range, with the rear tire measuring a beefy 180/55.
For improved stopping power, the factory Brembo calipers were mated to aftermarket brake rotors all-round. Lastly, there’s nothing too complicated about the creature’s color scheme, it being a stylish mixture of gloss-black and exposed carbon fiber. Simple though it may be, the colorway works incredibly well for Cytech’s sinister R nineT cafe racer, with a bit of unpainted metal here and there to prevent it from becoming a murdered-out affair.