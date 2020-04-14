This Simple Trick Gets Android Auto Up and Running for So Many Users

TERA: Space Technology Used to Build the “Most Sustainable” Home on Earth

One of the biggest headaches with Android Auto these days is a random disconnect that happens all of a sudden, even when a high-quality cable is used. 7 photos



But on the other hand, there are cases when Android Auto shuts down in the middle of the drive even when a Samsung cable is used – as a matter of fact, Samsung cables are very often the ones recommended to use with Android Auto, as they’re typically high-speed and don’t experience random disconnects.



So for the random disconnects, replacing the cable doesn’t make any difference, in which case the workaround could come from this random good guy on the Internet who posted it on Google’s



Basically, the whole thing is believed to be caused by the battery optimization settings on your Android phone, so what you have to do is disable this service. The instructions here are for Samsung smartphones running Android 10, but they should be very similar on other devices as well.



First, on your Samsung phone head over to the Settings screen and then scroll down to Apps. Look for Android Auto in the list and tap it. Next, tap the Battery entry and look for the section that reads Optimize battery usage. If it indicates that the device is Optimizing battery usage, then you need to disable it by tapping it and then clicking the toggle for Android Auto to switch it to off.



When you’re done, the Optimize battery usage should indicate “Not optimized.”



Below is a TL;DR for all the aforementioned steps for a Samsung device:



