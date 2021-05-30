3 New Waze Update for iPhone and CarPlay Now Available for Everyone

2 Apple Releases New iPhone Update With Good News for CarPlay Users

1 These Waze Issues on CarPlay Make the Switch to Android Auto Really Tempting

More on this:

This Simple Trick Could Fix CarPlay After the Latest iPhone Update

If you’re using CarPlay when driving, you might want to wait a few more days before updating your iPhone to the recently released iOS 14.6. 1 photo



In other words,



So as several users here on reddit complain, iOS 14.6 simply breaks down CarPlay, and there’s no easy way to bring it back.



But according to one Apple customer, such a method actually exists, and it all comes down to the digital assistant. Someone on the social network



So, in theory, what you need to do on your iPhone is launch Settings and go to the Siri configuration screen to turn all options off. When asked if you want to disable Siri, make sure you tap Yes, and when the process is completed, simply reenable all settings once again.



Next, connect your iPhone to the car, and everything should be working properly, with CarPlay now starting and running just like before the update.



Several users have confirmed that this simple trick restored CarPlay in their vehicles, though for now, it looks like the steps detailed above only fix the problems for those relying on a wireless connection.



Unfortunately, Apple hasn’t provided any information as to why CarPlay is broken for some after the update to iOS 14.6. Of course, no details are available on a potential fix, so this little hack is definitely worth a try. On the other hand, if you already updated your smartphone to the newest iOS version , there’s a chance you might come across a glitch that breaks down CarPlay completely.In other words, CarPlay no longer launches when connecting the iPhone to the head unit, and just like everything else in the Apple ecosystem, there’s no error or anything else that could help you with the whole thing.So as several users here on reddit complain, iOS 14.6 simply breaks down CarPlay, and there’s no easy way to bring it back.But according to one Apple customer, such a method actually exists, and it all comes down to the digital assistant. Someone on the social network suggests that simply disabling Siri and reenabling it on a device already running iOS 14.6 should get CarPlay up and running.So, in theory, what you need to do on your iPhone is launch Settings and go to the Siri configuration screen to turn all options off. When asked if you want to disable Siri, make sure you tap Yes, and when the process is completed, simply reenable all settings once again.Next, connect your iPhone to the car, and everything should be working properly, with CarPlay now starting and running just like before the update.Several users have confirmed that this simple trick restored CarPlay in their vehicles, though for now, it looks like the steps detailed above only fix the problems for those relying on a wireless connection.Unfortunately, Apple hasn’t provided any information as to why CarPlay is broken for some after the update to iOS 14.6. Of course, no details are available on a potential fix, so this little hack is definitely worth a try.