This Siemens App Provides Intelligent Bearing Diagnostics for Electric Motors

Electric motors have already become one of the most important elements of the automotive industry and are also essential for multiple industrial processes. And, just like with any other type of motor, maintenance is crucial for reliable and long-lasting performance.
Siemens and Schaeffler’s new project comes as a solution for bearing diagnostics, based on the fact that the rolling bearing is the most important mechanical component of an electric motor, and the first thing we should take a look at when determining the overall condition of that motor. Not only that, but the bearing is also the heavy-duty component that’s most subjected to stresses.
This new intelligent diagnostics system allows users to get precise and clear data on the bearing’s condition. This, in turn, helps determine the electric motor’s health status and decide whether it’s time for maintenance.
In order to make this process easy and effective, Siemens has integrated Schaeffler’s analysis service for automated bearing diagnostics into its IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) platform Sidrive IQ. According to the German company, this type of automated exchange of algorithm-based diagnostic data is one of the first in IIoT.
This digital solution adds Schaeffler’s expertise with targeted and automated bearing diagnostics. This will help the operator find out quickly if the bearing can function properly, if it needs immediate replacing, or if it faces possible damage and should be replaced in the near future.
Siemens developed the Sidrive IQ Suite as an advanced platform that uses artificial intelligence-based analytics to transform huge quantities of data into precise information regarding the motor’s condition. By using the 2 mobile apps, Sidrive IQ View and Sidrive IQ Troubleshoot, the operator can get an accurate view of the motor’s current status and a list of possible causes for any issue that might be detected.
