This Sexy Copper-Toned Ferrari Roma Is Seductive Enough to Knock You off Your Feet

Not many automakers have been keen to appeal to the sensual human side. Their reason, while genuine, says a lot about car lovers. Auto enthusiasts are considered practical, meaning form plays second fiddle when buying cars. That’s why Porsches will get credit for being great track cars, Lambos for being raucous, and Ferraris for their incredible speed. In the automotive space, beauty is a word used to push sales.
That doesn’t mean good-looking cars don’t exist. While the final design often boils down to aero, automotive designers have cracked the formula of mixing form and function over the years.
That said, the world of beautiful cars is predominantly a European affair, with Jaguar, McLaren, Bentley, and Aston Martin taking a considerable portion of the pie. But recently, Ferrari overcame its ostentatiousness and pulled the sensual car card unveiling one of the most seductive releases – the Ferrari Roma.
The 2+2 hardtop coupe from the prancing horse is a blend of seductive design, exquisite looks, sophisticated styling, top-tier tech, and an unparalleled driving experience. And thanks to Flavio Manzoni’s design ingeniousness, the Ferrari Roma is like Tiramisu in sleek, elegant sheet metal.
Here's the deal. If you thought the Ferrari Roma brought out the taste buds in your eye, the Italian automaker, on its Twitter handle recently uploaded a picture of a tailor-made Ferrari Roma that will razzle your dazzle. The name of the customer has not been disclosed.
Forget Manny Khoshbin’s Hermes Edition Bugatti Chiron. This unit features the warmth and depth of brown and copper tones – an inspiration for the sophisticated elegance of this coupe. If this Ferrari Roma is dessert, then we’re unapologetically skipping the main meal.
Critics may say Roma’s interior was an exaggeration, but a glimpse inside this unit proves that its exterior exquisiteness has been replicated on the inside. The designers were keen, almost obsessively, to ensure a whiff of the vintage spirit exterior rolls in with you as you slide into the sporty cabin.
Well, this tailor-made Ferrari Roma sure does knock the senses off of you!
That said, the world of beautiful cars is predominantly a European affair, with Jaguar, McLaren, Bentley, and Aston Martin taking a considerable portion of the pie. But recently, Ferrari overcame its ostentatiousness and pulled the sensual car card unveiling one of the most seductive releases – the Ferrari Roma.
The 2+2 hardtop coupe from the prancing horse is a blend of seductive design, exquisite looks, sophisticated styling, top-tier tech, and an unparalleled driving experience. And thanks to Flavio Manzoni’s design ingeniousness, the Ferrari Roma is like Tiramisu in sleek, elegant sheet metal.
Here's the deal. If you thought the Ferrari Roma brought out the taste buds in your eye, the Italian automaker, on its Twitter handle recently uploaded a picture of a tailor-made Ferrari Roma that will razzle your dazzle. The name of the customer has not been disclosed.
Forget Manny Khoshbin’s Hermes Edition Bugatti Chiron. This unit features the warmth and depth of brown and copper tones – an inspiration for the sophisticated elegance of this coupe. If this Ferrari Roma is dessert, then we’re unapologetically skipping the main meal.
Critics may say Roma’s interior was an exaggeration, but a glimpse inside this unit proves that its exterior exquisiteness has been replicated on the inside. The designers were keen, almost obsessively, to ensure a whiff of the vintage spirit exterior rolls in with you as you slide into the sporty cabin.
Well, this tailor-made Ferrari Roma sure does knock the senses off of you!
The warmth and depth of brown and copper tones were the inspiration for the sophisticated elegance of this #FerrariTailorMade #FerrariRoma.— Ferrari (@Ferrari) October 19, 2022
The vintage spirit of the exterior is reflected to perfection in the sporty and functional interior.#Ferrari pic.twitter.com/5Yx9KgFfrT