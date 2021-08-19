This Self-Balancing Electric Three-Wheeler Claims to Have the Agility of an SUV

5 Baja Designs Shines the LED Spot on 2021 Ford Bronco Lighting Kits From $260

Leaf Energy calls it the DO5 and it has two front wheels and an adaptive, independent front suspension, allowing the rider to lean into corners. This tilting mechanism on the vehicle ensures better control and stability for the rider, regardless of the type of terrain.The DO5 has an aluminum structure, keeping the vehicle light, while also packing in a weight capacity of 330 lb (approximately 150 kg). It features a customized 1200W Bosch motor and has a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph). You can choose between three-speed modes.Leaf Energy’s scooter is better than a regular scooter in terms of braking as well, as it is equipped with a triple hydraulic-disc braking system that offers a short-braking range. The company claims this system offers 1.5 times the braking force of a two-wheeler.Also for security reasons, the DO5 comes with an auto-adaptive LED light that delivers an increased light output and offers better visibility. There’s also an integrated Luminit LED taillight with a 270-degree angle, to make sure you get noticed on the road.Everything about Leaf Energy’s new three-wheeler is user-friendly. A big engine start/stop push button is placed right in the middle, while the generous, backlit LCD display has built-in Bluetooth, so you can easily connect to your smartphone. There’s a phone holder with a USB integrated into the handle, and the mobile app comes with features like tracking, remote lock and unlock, alarm, battery level display, and more.Battery-wise, the DO5 packs a lithium-ion battery that offers a 45-mile (72 km) range on a single charge.The three-wheeler offers plenty of storage capacity, with a large tail box and two, smaller ones on the sides. Pledges for the DO5 start at $2,995, with the estimated delivery date being February 2022.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.