This Rocket Shoots Bouncy Cameras to Take Selfies of Landing on the Moon

More on this:

1 Ceramic-Spitting Rocket Engines Could Make Instant Pads While Landing on the Moon

2 Spacecraft Could Make Their Own Landing Pads as They Descend onto the Lunar Surface

3 Xogdor Is Not Some Lord of the Rings Character, But a New Reusable Rocket

4 GPS for the Moon Prototype Coming in 2023

5 Rocket Engines Could Be Fired at the Lunar Surface to Get Water